20 Under 40: Beth Belmont proud to lead growth with Methodist Physicians Clinic

Since the pandemic began, Belmont said the clinic opened a respiratory clinic and started partnering with TestNebraska to provide the community with testing.

As many of her staff are needed at the home base, Belmont said she helps with testing a couple of times a week.

“So that has definitely been a challenge for us, but I do feel like the team that we have here in Fremont of physicians and staff is really great, and they have worked with us to make sure that we’re doing the right thing for our patients,” she said.

But Belmont said she’s not bothered by taking the time to help with testing, as she said her various roles have prepared her to be flexible throughout the years.

“I have worked where the front desk girls are working, and I have worked where the medical records office is working, and I have worked as a nurse here, and I have worked as a provider,” she said. “And I’ve worked as a leader, and I’m not afraid to kind of jump back into the trenches.”

Richmond said he’s proud of Belmont’s ability to engage and lead her employees throughout the years.