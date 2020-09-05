20 Under 40: Brea Paulsen loves meeting new people at Anytime Fitness

At her new position, Paulsen said Heineman would reach out every so often to see if she wanted to return to the gym. After meeting for lunch, the two worked out a new schedule for her to work at Tan 24-7.

“I had just had my twins and they were babies, and my work hours were ideal at the time because I could spend time with my kids,” Paulsen said. “And he knew that, so I said, ‘Yep, I’ll come back.’”

When Paulsen said she joined Anytime Fitness back in 2013, she told Heineman that her dream one day was to own the Fremont location.

“And we both laughed about it, because Sam owned like seven of them, and this was the largest one,” she said. “It was kind of like, everybody always called it the flagship, all the other managers did.”

Paulsen’s reaction when Heineman offered her the gym?

“‘Are you serious?’” she said. “I knew that he was selling his other gyms, and Fremont is his baby. Fremont’s Anytime Fitness is what he started with, and I just never thought he would.”

With Anytime Fitness in talks to be sold, Paulsen said she joked to Heineman that the tanning salon had to come with the gym.