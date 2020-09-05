20 Under 40: Brea Paulsen loves meeting new people at Anytime Fitness

Editor’s note: The Fremont Tribune is publishing a series, “20 Under 40,” that shares stories of young professionals in Fremont under the age of 40. The series will highlight one individual on Page C1 every weekend until November 21. “20 Under 40” is sponsored in part by RTG Medical and the Fremont Chamber of Commerce. Find a nomination form at www.fremontne.org.
Brea Paulsen hadn’t been at Anytime Fitness in a couple of years, not by avoiding exercise, but by stepping down from her position.
After two years away, Paulsen worked out a schedule with the current owner and returned to a position at the tanning salon next door in 2017.
“I think it was probably within six months, within four months, he asked me, ‘Hey, can you do the gym side too now?’” she said. “So then I went over to the gym, and then that’s when in the beginning of 2019, he said, ‘Hey, do you want to buy it?’”
Starting as a manager with Anytime Fitness, Paulsen has been owner of the gym since the beginning of 2019. She originally worked at the center, located at 2415 E. 23rd Ave. S., from 2013 to 2015.
Finding her fitBorn and raised in Fremont, Paulsen attended Archbishop Bergan Catholic School. She had always been into sports, starting in elementary school. At Bergan, she played on the volleyball, basketball and track teams.
During her time with these sports, Paulsen said she learned the importance of teams, as she said they were like families to her.
“That’s probably the best thing that I liked about Bergan in general, and then volleyball, being a part of the team,” she said. “It wasn’t just about yourself, it was about everybody else too.”
Paulsen graduated in 2008 and started studying interior design at Northwest Missouri State University for about a year before going to Midland University.
“Then when I went to Midland, I thought I was going to be a nurse because everyone in my family, my mom, my sister, my aunt my cousins, everybody, they’re all nurses. My dad was a doctor,” she said. “Took one A&P class and never went back.”
Paulsen said she immediately changed her major to business, as she liked the numbers side of the work.
“Math was my favorite subject in high school,” she said. “I worked at Pinnacle Bank and really liked what I did there, so working there is what made me really like that part of business.”
In October 2013, Paulsen was hired at Anytime Fitness as a manager, as she said she was looking for something different from her usual job positions.
“I have always been active, and so I thought, ‘Oh, the gym would be a great place,’” she said. “‘I’m active, it’s kind of an environment that I am familiar with.’”
Anytime Fitness is a 24-hour gym that allows all of its members to work out at any of its more than 5,000 locations worldwide. It also provides personal and group training to its members of all ages.
At the time, the owner of Anytime Fitness, as well as Tan 24-7 next door, was Sam Heineman, who is now the co-founder and co-owner of Dodge County Realty Group.
Heineman started as owner on Jan. 1, 2010, and purchased the building in 2011 from the previous owner, who had opened it a few years prior.
“When we hired Brea in 2013, we felt like she was a great fit because she had a strong passion for fitness, and more importantly, for helping other reach their goals,” Heineman said.
When she first took the position, Paulsen said she felt prepared, but wasn’t 100% of the tasks she would be taking on at the center. She worked with the previous manager on her duties before he left to be area manager.
“I just started, and I think that week or maybe the next week, he went on vacation, so I was just here by myself,” she said. “And I just remember I was like, ‘OK, here we go. We’re either going to sail it or we’re going to sink this ship.’”
As manager, Paulsen took care of the center’s day-to-day activities and managed the employees who worked there.
“I definitely thrived off of having responsibilities and completing tasks, and probably my favorite part about it was Sam allowed me to take care of activities or run the business as if it were mine,” she said. “And he trusted me, and so I really liked that.”
Heineman said Paulsen took great pride in her work, the gym and its members and helped the business grown substantially.
“During her time as manager, we saw our membership peak out at well over double where it was when the club was purchased in 2011,” he said. “She was able to do this through hard work, dedication and a passion for helping others”
A new direction In 2015, Paulsen was at a much different point in her life.
That year, she had married her husband, Tyler, bringing a new child into her life, her 6-year-old stepson, Nolan. She said her hours had gotten harder, working from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“I felt like if we were going to start a family, working until 7 o’clock is late at night, and we would have to think about daycares and stuff like that,” she said.
Paulsen left Anytime Fitness in November 2015 for a new position, but said she learned something soon after.
“That was probably one of the times in my life that I realized, never leave a job you love for a job that maybe you’ll like,” she said.
At her new position, Paulsen said Heineman would reach out every so often to see if she wanted to return to the gym. After meeting for lunch, the two worked out a new schedule for her to work at Tan 24-7.
“I had just had my twins and they were babies, and my work hours were ideal at the time because I could spend time with my kids,” Paulsen said. “And he knew that, so I said, ‘Yep, I’ll come back.’”
When Paulsen said she joined Anytime Fitness back in 2013, she told Heineman that her dream one day was to own the Fremont location.
“And we both laughed about it, because Sam owned like seven of them, and this was the largest one,” she said. “It was kind of like, everybody always called it the flagship, all the other managers did.”
Paulsen’s reaction when Heineman offered her the gym?
“‘Are you serious?’” she said. “I knew that he was selling his other gyms, and Fremont is his baby. Fremont’s Anytime Fitness is what he started with, and I just never thought he would.”
With Anytime Fitness in talks to be sold, Paulsen said she joked to Heineman that the tanning salon had to come with the gym.
“And he said, ‘Oh, sure, you can have that one,’” she said. “And so we purchased the tanning salon, Tan 24-7, in July of 2019 and kind of drug our feet on Anytime Fitness for a little bit.”
OWNING THE GYM
Paulsen’s first day of ownership of Anytime Fitness was Jan. 1, exactly 10 years after Heineman originally took ownership.
“Brea was the easy choice when selling our business as we knew she had the ability to grow the business and maintain the many great relationships that had been created,” Heineman said. “We were in the process of exiting the fitness industry due to other business success and interest.”
In her position, she has new roles such as bookkeeping, taxpaying and advertising.
“I still sign up any new member that comes in, I handle all member questions, I answer the phone every day,” Paulsen said. “I work inside of the business in the office Monday through Friday, doing the same things that I had done before I was owner.”
In learning from her day-to-day tasks over the years, Paulsen said she felt much more prepared for the role, as well as the lessons she’s learned.
“Respect goes a really long way, and my favorite thing to do is to get out of my office and go talk to my members and get to know them,” she said. “Yeah, it’s fun to work and to do stuff like that, but the best part is, as a part of my job, I get to walk around and talk to people and help people out and just the simple part of it.”
Paulsen said she’s also seen changes come to the gym. As more gyms have appeared in the community, she said Anytime Fitness has had to shift its focus to building relationships.
“When I think about Anytime Fitness as a gym, our gym here in Fremont, we’re a family; my members come in and they ask about my kids, they know my kids, how old they are, and I in turn do the same,” she said. “It’s a community and we’re a family, and that’s what we’ve really shifted toward.”
Part of that relationship-building has come from the personal training offered by the center, Paulsen said.
“That’s one of our really strong points right now and what we’re focusing on is that one-one-one training,” she said. “We care not only about you, your fitness, we care about your family beyond that, and we check in on you and we want to create that relationship.”
Like many fitness centers, Anytime Fitness was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. On April 3, certain businesses in Fremont, including gyms, were ordered to close until May 6.
However, Paulsen said her mind was blown by the response of Anytime Fitness’ members and the amount who wanted to support it.
“It really gives me goosebumps just talking about it, because it is more than a gym to them,” she said. “It’s a relationship with a family here.”
Since reopening, Paulsen said Anytime Fitness, like other gyms, has new cleaning measures in place with the pandemic.
“We have virtual training that we’re able to do for members that don’t want to come in to work out,” she said. “But overall, I would say we held up pretty strong when we were closed, and I do think that that’s because we’re such a community here.”
A PART OF SOMETHING BIGGER
Paulsen currently lives in Fremont with Tyler and Nolan, now 11. Their twins, Briar and Piper, are now 3 years old, and they have another son, Lennox, who will be 2 in October.
“I love supporting local, and I feel like Fremont is very loyal to Fremont, and it makes me proud to be a part of Fremont because of that,” she said. “Because we are a community, we’re here to support each other, to build each other up and help each other out, and that’s an awesome part of it.”
During her time at Anytime Fitness, Paulsen said she’s learned important lessons on time management and priorities, as well as to always be there for her customers.
“You never know what somebody is going through, so always put a smile on your face and be there for people,” she said. “And there’s just been so many members that have come through here, members come, members go, and it’s taught me a lot with that.”
While Anytime Fitness was closed due to COVID-19, Paulsen said most of the work was still normal, but there was something missing: the members.
“It’s people stopping up into my office, just checking in to say, ‘Hey, how’s it going?’ Or as I’m walking through the gym, saying, ‘Hi,’ and people are waving,” she said. “It’s definitely the members that make it not seem like a job.”
