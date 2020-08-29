20 Under 40: Chase Dillon overseeing day-to-day operations at family dealership

“I just kind of have my finger on kind of a lot of different things that go on with the business, just making sure we’re getting things done the way they need to be done and that we’re not dropping the ball on anything,” he said. “And also that we’re doing everything we can to help the business grow and help our employees be the best that they can be.”

Some of the employees at Sid Dillon have been with the company longer than Dillon has been alive, something he said that’s amazed him.

“A lot of guys have spent their careers here, working for one car dealership, which is pretty cool,” he said. “You look at something like that and you think if somebody’s willing to stay here for a 35-year career, or a 20-year career, then it must be a good place to work.”

Dillon said he’s also noticed and is looking forward to a recent shift at Sid Dillon in the age of the employees.

“We’re kind of at the point right now where a lot of the guys who have worked here for a while are nearing retirement age or have already retired, and we’re getting some younger people involved and hiring some younger people in all kinds of different roles, so that’s been fun,” he said. “I guess I still consider myself a young guy, so it’s good to work with a bunch of young people in an increasing amount.”