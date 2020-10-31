20 Under 40: Christina Liekhus an inspirational leader at Pinnacle Bank

Editor’s note: The Fremont Tribune is publishing a series, “20 Under 40,” that shares stories of young professionals in Fremont under the age of 40. The series will highlight one individual on Page C1 every weekend until November 21. “20 Under 40” is sponsored in part by RTG Medical and the Fremont Chamber of Commerce.
Prior to attending Nebraska Wesleyan University, Christina Liekhus was at a crossroads with her major of choice.
“I actually didn’t know if I wanted to have a business degree or if I wanted to work in psychology,” she said. “They offered the business psychology degree, so I went with that.”
After spending years with Pinnacle Bank in Fremont, Liekhus is using her degree as vice president of human resources and operations manager for the bank.
From a young age, Liekhus has been actively involved in softball, as she started playing with the Fremont team when she was 12 years old.
“I really have a competitive drive. I love to compete, but also I like to be a part of a team, and just learning about other people and building that teamwork, and just basically learn how to interact with each other, how to play on and off the field and just building those friendships that last forever,” she said.
Growing up in North Bend, Liekhus attended North Bend Central Public Schools, where she also took part in National Honors Society, band, chorus and show choir.
In choosing to attend school at Nebraska Wesleyan in Lincoln, Liekhus said she was looking for a smaller school to attend.
“I just liked the smaller class sizes,” she said. “It reminded me of North Bend because the biggest class I had was like 100 people in a general ed class, but otherwise, it was like 25 to 35 people.”
Liekhus started taking classes in 2000, where she went into business psychology, as she said she liked dealing with others and building friendships and relationships.
“Just combining the two fields, you really do get that human resource aspect where you learn about management and interviewing and just the interaction between people and learning how to work with others and build relationships that way,” she said.
Although she chose Wesleyan mostly for academics, Liekhus was also able to succeed as a pitcher for the school’s softball team. She was a four-year letter winner and was Pitcher of the Week her senior year.
During her senior year, Liekhus took an internship in the HR department at Tabitha Health, a senior care center in Lincoln. There, she helped sort through applications and learned how to interview, as she sat in on the process.
“They let me actually conduct one or two interviews with applicants, and then I actually was in when the person was accepted,” Liekhus said. “So just bringing joy to that person, hiring them and following them through that whole process, it was a great experience.”
The summer after she graduated in 2004, Liekhus took a position at the Lincoln branch of Pinnacle Bank after looking online for job openings.
“My mom has worked at a bank in North Bend before I was born, and she’s still there,” she said. “So I knew going into banking that it was a pretty stable career to start out at, and I just needed something at that time, so I chose Pinnacle Bank.”
Liekhus initially joined the Pinnacle team as a teller before being promoted to a personal banker six months later. After about a year-and-a-half later, she was promoted again to a loan assistant.
There, Liekhus said she learned how to listen to customers’ needs and find out what accounts and loans would work best for them.
“It was helping them through that process, and then being able to close that account or help close that loan, and then just helping them with their banking needs,” she said. “There were times where customers were upset, and I learned to let them talk to you about their issues, just listen and see if you can work out a plan the best that you can.”
Having married her husband, Kelly, in 2006, Liekhus said the two wanted to raise their kids in North Bend instead of Lincoln. In 2007, her husband found a position in Dodge and the couple made the move.
Back in her hometown, Liekhus then took a position at American National Bank of Fremont.
“I just felt like I had already built some experience in working with customers,” she said. “I enjoy working with people and building those relationships, so that’s why I just continued into the banking world.”
Taking a role as a personal banker and loan assistant again, Liekhus said she wouldn’t have thought earlier in her life that she would have stayed in the banking industry.
“But I never really felt the need to leave because everybody here is so nice,” she said. “And Pinnacle in Lincoln too, they were great to work for, so I really didn’t feel the need to leave if I was able to move up and use my business degree.”
However, in 2010, Liekhus indirectly joined the Pinnacle team again as the bank bought American National Bank of Fremont in 2010, where she stayed in her loan assistant position until 2016.
“And then I had the opportunity to become a loan operations manager at that time,” she said. “So then I got to still process and do compliance with loans, and then also manage the loan admin staff.”
Amber Barton, senior vice president of Pinnacle Bank, has worked at the bank for 19-and-a-half years and has known Liekhus since she joined.
“Christina’s an extremely hard worker, and she doesn’t settle for anything but perfect,” she said. “So she is an extremely important member of our team because everything she does, she does to the best of her ability all the time.”
With Liekhus’ phenomenal attention to detail, Barton said she knew she would be a good fit for the loan administration area.
“Her leadership skills just continued to grow as she moved in that department,” she said. “It was very organically done and naturally, all of her coworkers just started going to her with questions, and they looked up to her and they looked up to her knowledge and her ability to do her job.”
Last summer, Liekhus finally returned to the HR field as she was promoted to human resources and operations as vice president.
“It’s actually wonderful, just actually using my degree, and then also still being in banking,” she said. “Because I enjoy both, so having a combination, it’s really something that I wanted to achieve.”
Along with her previous duties, Liekhus also helps her employees with benefits, as well as interviewing.
“I also help managers with any personnel items that come up and still have that loan administration combination too,” she said. “So I do oversee the compliance of loan documentation and I work with customers with answering any phone calls or questions about their loans.”
Since Liekhus’ move into the new position, Barton said she has done a fantastic job as a leader, as people respect the work she does.
“She always has ideas as to how we can not stay where we’re at, but move forward,” she said. “So she comes to us a lot with new ideas on how we can better accomplish the work that we’re doing and how we can do our work more efficiently and better.”
With the people she works with at Pinnacle, Liekhus said she appreciates how much experience they have in their fields.
“And just learning how they interact with customers, you’re always learning something every day about a person,” she said. “So just building those relationships with my coworkers and customers is really one of my favorite things.”
Liekhus still lives in North Bend with her husband and their 11-year-old daughter, Isabelle, and 8-year-old son, Brant. In 2010, she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and had to go to physical therapy.
But in June 2019, Liekhus raised $10,000 toward finding a cure by running part of the MS Run the US. She ran 157 miles from Holdrege to Lincoln over the course of six days as part of a cross-country, 19-runner relay.
“People all over, look up to her because of that,” Barton said. “And she’s worked really hard to overcome her battle with MS, and she’s doing a great job, and she does the same for us here at the bank.”
Additionally, Liekhus has kept softball in her life, as she’s coached the sport since she was a teenager, as well as given pitching lessons. She’s also coached volleyball and basketball in the past for her daughter.
Now, Liekhus is helping coach the Fremont Force softball team, which is for girls 12 and under, where she said she helps build their confidence.
“When they learn a skill, you get to see it on the softball field and watch them smile,” she said. “It’s a really great thing to witness and to be a part of. And I think coaching really helps a child build those relationships like I did, and if I can help in any way to help that, then I’m doing my job.”
But as well as giving others confidence, Liekhus said her positions at American National Bank of Fremont and Pinnacle Bank gave her that in return.
“When I first started here, I was pretty quiet and reserved and didn’t really get out my shell too much,” she said. “But now, I’ve gained the confidence to be able to build those relationships and talk with my coworkers and my boss and have those conversations that we need to help the bank grow.”
