20 Under 40: Jamie Gustafson helps women with pregnancies at Methodist Fremont Health

“The science was interesting, but I really wanted more interaction with people,” she said. “And so I knew it wasn’t really the career choice for me, but it was a good time to kind of bridge my college education into medical school.”

Gustafson worked in the position for three years after graduating from UNO in 2003.

“I think it allowed me to see the importance of benchwork and scientific research and how it can feel like very detailed work, but it can lead to kind of bigger results down the road,” she said. “I think it just kept my education going.”

In 2006, Gustafson decided to continue her love of medicine by enrolling at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, taking a class while still in the research position.

“I did some work in some papers that were published,” she said. “So in that regard, I kept some scientific education going, but ultimately knew that it wasn’t really the position that I wanted.”

At first, Gustafson said she thought she would go into primary care or family medicine after her time at UNMC.