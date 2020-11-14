20 Under 40: Jamie Gustafson helps women with pregnancies at Methodist Fremont Health

Editor’s note: The Fremont Tribune is publishing a series, “20 Under 40,” that shares stories of young professionals in Fremont under the age of 40. The series will highlight one individual on Page C1 every weekend until November 21. “20 Under 40” is sponsored in part by RTG Medical and the Fremont Chamber of Commerce.
Although Jamie Gustafson said her education in medical school prepared her going forward, she said her residency training in helping deliver babies was a whole different experience.
“As far as the long hours, and in obstetrics, things are either really happy or they’re horrible, and having to deal with those difficult situations, you don’t really get a guidebook for that,” she said. “So there were some difficult situations that you just kind of work through and deal with.”
Since 2014, Gustafson has been an obstetrician-gynecologist for the Fremont Methodist Health Women’s Center at 700 29th St.
Having grown in Omaha, Gustafson attended Omaha Northwest High Magnet School, where she took part in sports like track and field, volleyball and swimming, which she said she took much away from.
“Swimming is, most of the time, an individual sport, so you’re working to improve yourself and personal goals, but then also volleyball was a team sport, so you have to work together to achieve goals,” she said. “So I kind of think all of them shaped who I am.”
Gustafson graduated from Omaha Northwest in 1998 and started attending the University of Nebraska Omaha on a swimming scholarship.
“I swam for four years, and then I actually went to the U.S. Open for my college career and continued to train and swim in the U.S. Open twice after that,” she said.
A biology major and chemistry minor, Gustafson didn’t know what career she wanted to pursue until taking an anatomy class at the university.
I decided on medicine kind of late into my career, like the end of my senior year,” she said. “And I took a biochem class that I just loved, and that really kind of solidified my interest in medicine.”
Gustafson said her main reason for going into medicine was her interest in learning how the body works.
“I remember learning about different toxins and its effects on the body, and then seeing those effects kind of globally as well as microscopically was just really interesting to me,” she said.
During that time, Gustafson also took a research internship during the summer, which eventually turned into a job after her graduation.
Working as a lab technician, Gustafson and her team researched a protein in a signaling cascade that they believed was involved with oncogenesis, which meant it was cancer-related.
“The science was interesting, but I really wanted more interaction with people,” she said. “And so I knew it wasn’t really the career choice for me, but it was a good time to kind of bridge my college education into medical school.”
Gustafson worked in the position for three years after graduating from UNO in 2003.
“I think it allowed me to see the importance of benchwork and scientific research and how it can feel like very detailed work, but it can lead to kind of bigger results down the road,” she said. “I think it just kept my education going.”
In 2006, Gustafson decided to continue her love of medicine by enrolling at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, taking a class while still in the research position.
“I did some work in some papers that were published,” she said. “So in that regard, I kept some scientific education going, but ultimately knew that it wasn’t really the position that I wanted.”
At first, Gustafson said she thought she would go into primary care or family medicine after her time at UNMC.
“But then after a volunteer medical trip to Mexico, we got to see some pregnant patients and listen to heart tones, and that kind of peaked my interest in obstetrics,” she said. “And then after I rotated through that clerkship, I really decided that that was kind of the path I wanted to go down.”
After graduating from UNMC in 2010, Gustafson moved to Wichita, Kansas, for her residency training. Her workload didn’t start off easy, as she said the first year was the toughest for her.
“We worked at a very busy hospital as far as obstetrics go,” she said. “We delivered 5,000 or 6,000 babies a year there, so we just had a lot of experience, long hours, but good friendships were made at that time too with our fellow residents.”
In 2014, Gustafson moved to Fremont with her husband, Joe, whom she married in 2009. The two have two children: Evan, 8, and Vivian, 6.
Not only did the move bring Gustafson closer to her and her husband’s families, but also to an OB-GYN role at Methodist Fremont Health.
“They had a position open, and I liked the partners that were part of the group,” she said. “I didn’t really know it at the time, but it definitely offers a good work-life balance, which can be hard in obstetrics.”
Jerry Keasling, a physician in the Fremont community for 42 years, said he’s known Gustafson since before her move, having spoken with her about joining Methodist Fremont Health.
“She’s very personable, she’s well-trained and she’s very much interested in keeping up with the specialty,” he said. “And she’s just an all-around good person.”
In her position, Gustafson cares for women at all stages of pregnancy, from early on in the process to the postpartum period. Her patients range greatly in their age groups, as well as the different issues they encounter.
“We do surgeries, so hysterectomies, sterilization for contraception, like surgical ways to achieve sterilization, deal with menopause and birth control and breast complaints and period complaints,” Gustafson said. “So a lot of stuff.”
With her work, Gustafson said her favorite part is seeing her patients at various aspects of their life.
“I enjoy seeing them for annual exams and then seeing them through pregnancy and then postpartum,” she said. “And then being able to know people and take care of them through different experiences is fun.”
Having worked closely with Gustafson over the years, Keasling has been a hard worker for the health system.
“She’s a good physician, she’s a good surgeon, she’s good with patients,” he said. “She just does a great job with the obstetrical part of it.”
Gustafson said she appreciates Methodist Fremont Health being a smaller environment, as she’s been able to grow close connections with the nursing staff in various departments, including labor and delivery, the operating room and her clinic.
“We have good communication because I know them,” she said. “And I feel like I’m not running around stressed out because our patient load is manageable and my partners are really great about helping each other, and so it’s a good team environment.”
Keasling said Gustafson has been a delight to work with at the health facility over the last six years.
“She was very mature when she came, and she’s still very mature,” he said. “And I think she’s developed a really good practice here.”
Overall, Gustafson said her position at Methodist Fremont Health has taught her to be more vocal when it comes to putting the interests of her patients before anyone else’s.
“I want to do what’s right for the patient, and if that means that I might have some conflict with someone else, then so be it,” she said. “But the patient is why I have a job, so I always put them first and do what I can to just make sure that they have the best care.”
