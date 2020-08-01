20 Under 40: Jeppesen enjoys giving back to Fremont businesses at Pinnacle Bank

“About early April, Pinnacle reached out to me and asked if I’d be interested to come back to Fremont,” he said. “And so that’s kind of how the ball started rolling.”

STARTING WORK AT PINNACLEPinnacle President Scott Meister said Jeppesen had an impressive resume with excellent education and prior work experience.

“After interviewing him and getting to know him a little bit as a person, we felt he was a great fit for our culture at Pinnacle Bank,” he said. “He’s a smart young man that has his priorities in place.”

Part of what drew Jeppesen to Pinnacle was not only its large corporate branding but its ability to allow the Fremont location to work as a community bank in the market.

“And so they give us the flexibility to make decisions locally, all those things,” he said. “And so it’s a community bank, but with a large backing of a corporate bank, so it allows us to do bigger deals, larger deals and so forth.”

As vice president of commercial lending, Jeppesen said a majority of his portfolio is investment property real estate. He said his favorite part of the job is getting to see people with ideas coming into his office, such as entrepreneurs wanting to start a new business.