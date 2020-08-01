20 Under 40: Jeppesen enjoys giving back to Fremont businesses at Pinnacle Bank

Editor’s note: The Fremont Tribune is publishing a series, “20 Under 40,” that shares stories of young professionals in Fremont under the age of 40. The series will highlight one individual on Page C1 every weekend until November 21. “20 Under 40” is sponsored in part by RTG Medical and the Fremont Chamber of Commerce. Find a nomination form at www.fremontne.org.
As he was about to finish his senior year at Midland University, Taylor Jeppesen realized that being an accountant just wasn’t for him.
After taking an internship with Koski Professional Group in Omaha and deciding he wanted to be around more people, he soon found that his passions lay elsewhere.
“So I got into banking, and after talking with some people, I realized that I can use my accounting background, be it underwriting and so forth,” he said, “but then I can also be in a commercial lending role and work with business owners on a daily basis and business development, which helps with the social aspect of that.”
Since May, Taylor Jeppesen has worked at Pinnacle Bank as vice president of commercial lending. In his role, he works on commercial loans with local businesses and entrepreneurs.
Born and raised in Fremont, Jeppesen attended Fremont High School, where he was involved in mostly sports, including basketball, track and field and bowling. There, he met his future wife, Madeline.
MORE ON HIS PLATEAfter his graduation in 2008, Jeppesen started his undergraduate in accounting and management at Midland, where his interests shifted from sports to other student organizations.
Jeppesen was involved in the Future Business Leaders of America-Phi Beta Lambda, where he placed in nationals with accounting and financial services and was a student orientation director his junior year.
“I was the student government president also my junior year, I was part of the bowling team and I sang in chapel choir,” he said. “I went from not a lot in high school to a ton in college.”
Jeppesen said he took just about as much from his organizations and peers as he did from his classes at Midland, learning planning and organizing from orientation and how to make sure everyone’s voice is heard from the government.
“So I was able to take a lot from that, but being involved in so much, you really learn time management,” he said. “Having a course load and being involved in all these organizations as well, time management is really key.”
During his last semester in the spring of 2012, Jeppesen started his internship at Koski with his heart set on being a certified public accountant. There, he helped out in filing tax returns after class until the tax season ended in April.
“With my tax internship, that’s when I really realized and changed course and realized that maybe accounting, with the long hours and the tax season and all that, really wasn’t for me,” Jeppesen said. “It’s a lot different doing a 50-minutes class during the day in accounting versus going and doing it eight hours, 10 hours a day.”
A SHIFT IN PLANSJeppesen graduated that May and was awarded the John R. Prauner Memorial Scholarship. Soon after, he started work at a Fremont bank, where he said he knew he made the right decision.
“I’ve always been a numbers guy, I’ve always enjoyed math,” he said. “But the thing is, I’m also a people person. I’m real social.”
Jeppesen first started off work as a credit analyst at the bank, where he underwrote loans for other commercial lenders, spread the financials and added narratives.
“You’re basically doing a lot of the background work for the lenders, and so that really piqued my interest,” he said.
There, Jeppesen met Ron Weaklend, who he said pushed him to be better at his position.
“He was my mentor, and I would be in Ron’s office well after 5 o’clock, and he would have to kick me out because I would just be asking him questions and trying to be a sponge and gaining as much knowledge as I could from Ron,” he said.
While at the bank, Jeppesen married Madeline in September 2011. They live in Fremont together with their three children: 7-year-old daughter, Neva; 6-year-old daughter, Vivian; and 2-year-old son, Noah.
Additionally, Jeppesen received his Master of Business Administration at Wayne State College in 2015. Since then, he’s also attended a few banking schools throughout his career, most recently graduating from the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado in July 2019.
During his time in Fremont, Jeppesen has also contributed to various organizations. He is treasurer of the Fremont Midland Entertainment Series and has volunteered at Uniquely Yours Stability Support and LifeHouse, where he taught a budgeting class.
One spring semester, Jeppesen also taught as an adjunct faculty professor for an accounting class back at Midland.
“They had somebody that was planning on teaching at that, something came up and they could no longer teach in the spring,” he said. “And so Nick [Schreck] reached out to see if it was something I would be interested in, and it was, so I just taught that one semester night class.”
Before leaving the bank after seven years of work there, Jeppesen also had the role of vice president of commercial lending. For a short time, he recently worked in a Valley bank as well.
“About early April, Pinnacle reached out to me and asked if I’d be interested to come back to Fremont,” he said. “And so that’s kind of how the ball started rolling.”
STARTING WORK AT PINNACLEPinnacle President Scott Meister said Jeppesen had an impressive resume with excellent education and prior work experience.
“After interviewing him and getting to know him a little bit as a person, we felt he was a great fit for our culture at Pinnacle Bank,” he said. “He’s a smart young man that has his priorities in place.”
Part of what drew Jeppesen to Pinnacle was not only its large corporate branding but its ability to allow the Fremont location to work as a community bank in the market.
“And so they give us the flexibility to make decisions locally, all those things,” he said. “And so it’s a community bank, but with a large backing of a corporate bank, so it allows us to do bigger deals, larger deals and so forth.”
As vice president of commercial lending, Jeppesen said a majority of his portfolio is investment property real estate. He said his favorite part of the job is getting to see people with ideas coming into his office, such as entrepreneurs wanting to start a new business.
“Helping and assisting with the financing with that business and seeing it grow and establish into a really successful business is something that I take pride in,” he said. “And I get just as excited as the entrepreneurs and the folks that are on the other side of the desk.”
CONNECTING WITH THE COMMUNITYAt Pinnacle, Jeppesen said he’s made long-lasting relationships with the people he’s helped.
“In a position like this, you really get to know the customers really personally, and you kind of become friends with some of your customers, you really get to know their family. They allow you to be in their personal life,” he said. “And so I’ve seen it where companies have come and small businesses especially get started, and then they grow and they have a presence on the street, a frontage, a building.”
Pinnacle Senior Vice President Amber Barton said Jeppesen has brought great business to the bank with his network of relationships. She said his customers see a likable and smart personality and see value in his business.
“Despite his relatively young age, Taylor handles himself with poise and confidence,” she said. “His success in his education and previous work pursuits indicate he is someone who is driven to excel and grow.”
As banking is a relationship-driven career, Meister said Jeppesen will continue his success with these.
“His engaging personality and intelligence set him apart from others at his stage of life,” he said. “Taylor will undoubtedly be a future leader within the Fremont community.”
Jeppesen said he just loves giving back to Fremont, which he said hopes it will always be his home.
“The growth that Fremont has encountered the last three to four years has been great,” he said. “Fremont is a very giving community as well, and so I’m just real happy and excited to be a part of it.”
