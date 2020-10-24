20 Under 40: Kristin Harris excels in leadership in roles at Nye Health Services

Harris said she’s enjoyed working with the Nye Health team, which she said works hard and plays hard.

“The culture of the company prioritizes our people, our mission vision values, the things that are important to us and who we are and kind of the heartbeat of our company, what should be beating through all of us is our people,” she said. “And I would say that that is my favorite part, as we’re a very fun group.”

In her positions at Nye Health, Harris said she’s been able to grow in her emotional intelligence and effective communication skills.

“I think it is such an underrated skill, but needs to be talked about so much more because someone’s ability to influence a team is how you create success,” she said. “And I think that that is something that this company has really taught me and supported my growth in to get to that level of influence.”

Gross said Nye Health needs leaders who take care of and give opportunities to their teams, but also understand what the company needs financially to continue giving those opportunities, something he said Harris has excelled in.