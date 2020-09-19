20 Under 40: Libby Headid moving up in the real estate field at Don Peterson

“And so if there’s a hurdle or something, I can ask around and someone has been through it or has experienced it,” she said. “So I would say the experience and all the different services we can help and serve people is my favorite part about working there.”

Helping the communityOutside of Don Peterson, Headid and her husband, who is now security director for WholeStone Farms, own 33 rental houses that she manages.

“If it wasn’t for my position, I would have had no clue about the possibility of myself and my own rental portfolio,” she said. “I didn’t even know that world existed prior to me meeting Marlin and others in my office that do this, so it’s been huge.”

Headid is also active in the Fremont community, having previously served on the Fremont Area United Way Board of Directors, and enjoys volunteering in the community.

“I have no problem when there’s issues or when the flooding happened to just step up to the plate and help organize,” she said. “I’m very good at being bossy and organizing, so any time there needs to be organization or structure, I am able to be there and get that done.”