20 Under 40: Libby Headid moving up in the real estate field at Don Peterson

Libby Headid’s love of real estate all started from a horse.
With her family moving from their farm by O’Neill to St. Paul, Headid wanted to take Chasity, a gift she had recently gotten for her 10th birthday.
Headid eventually found a place outside of the town to board her companion owned by Kay Meyer, who she said is still the number-one real estate broker in St. Paul.
“I grew up as a young tween listening to Kay on her phone, watching her work and sell houses,” she said. “And so that is when I first was introduced to real estate, was through her.”
Years later, Headid is now one of Don Peterson and Associates’ top realtors as an associate broker and is one of the company’s partners, giving her ownership of the business.
Juggling jobsHeadid originally grew up in northern Nebraska at the family’s farm by O’Neill.
“I would more just help work and do farm work,” she said. “Since I was young, both of my parents were full-time, hard workers with multiple jobs.”
Headid and her family moved to O’Neill when she was 10 to follow her mother’s career in music education. At St. Paul Public Schools, she was extremely outgoing, taking part in Future Business Leaders of America, cross country, cheerleading, dance and show choir, which her mother taught.
“It was a small town, so it was able to give me lots of different stuff,” she said. “But the main thing is, I also worked about two or three jobs at a time, so I was very self-employed, even through high school, and an entrepreneur.”
Headid ran her own babysitting business, which included cleaning the homes after putting the children to bed. She also was a self-employed lifeguard and taught private swim lessons, organized the schedule for her sport activities and worked at and helped the owner run a daycare.
“I was a very rare teenager,” Headid said.
Part of Headid’s drive came from her parents, whom she said were both very outgoing.
“I got in trouble a lot through school for talking too much,” she said. “I mean, all the time.”
After graduating from high school in 2001, Headid moved to Lincoln and then to Elkhorn, where at the age of 19, she opened her own home decor store in Fremont after the birth of her son, Mason.
While running the store, Headid learned how difficult it was to run a small business.
“It was something, back then, that I was able to have my baby with me while I worked, because there weren’t online jobs yet,” she said. “So I went to the market and bought wholesale decor and sold it.”
During this time, she also met her future husband, John, who was a Fremont Police Department officer at the time. The two married in 2005 and had a girl, Elley, the next year.
After a few years of running the store, Headid stayed at home and watched Mason, Elley and her two stepsons, Jesse and Jake, until about 2010.
“I knew once Elley got through toddler age, then I knew I could start my real estate career,” she said.
Getting a start in real estateLooking back to her experiences with Meyer in St. Paul, Headid said she felt she always had a passion for the field.
“Even at a young age, my friends all tell me that I would redesign and decorate and draw floor plans when I was a little kid,” she said.
After working at a separate agency for a year, Headid decided her position wasn’t for her and soon joined the Don Peterson team, where she has been ever since.
“What I liked about Don Peterson is that they did lot sales, development, sponsored builders, commercial, the rental department, there’s so many different departments, auctions,” she said. “So I was able to serve my clients better because of all the services that we provide.”
Don Peterson, which was founded in 1956, has two locations in Fremont at 100 E. Sixth St. and 620 E. 23rd St., as well as locations in Harrington and West Point.
Marlin Brabec of Don Peterson has been a partner of the company since 1985. He said he saw how impressive of a salesperson Headid was and asked her to join the company.
Brabec said he felt Headid was a good fit for Don Peterson as she was enthusiastic, honest and a 100% people person, which he said are essential traits for the company.
“She’s completely all-in in what she does and has a high level of integrity and she really wants to do an excellent job for her clients as well as for us as a company,” he said. “She represents and embodies what our company is all about.”
Although she said she was initially surprised by the amount of paperwork she had to do, Headid said she hit the ground rolling at Don Peterson and made it a goal to sell two homes a month, or 24 houses a year.
“Well, I now average anywhere from 60 to 100 homes a year,” she said. “And I quickly realized within six months of being in the career how much I enjoyed it and that I knew I was capable of being a top producer.”
Getting things done During her time at Don Peterson, Headid has received recognition for her work, including being awarded Realtor of the Year in 2017.
“She’s got a young circle of followers, friends, customers, clients, and she supports them and they support her,” Brabec said. “She’s always been one of our top three salespeople, many times number one.”
In 2015, Headid became a partner of Don Peterson and was the north office manager for the first four years. This past summer, she moved her office to the downtown location and took another role as director of branding and advertising.
“We do a lot of advertising and a lot of supporting the community, and so obviously there’s a budget that goes with that, and also just constantly researching as to what the consumers’ needs are and also how to represent all of our sellers the best way, keeping up with the technology,” she said.
Part of that technology includes holding virtual tours with Matterport, which allows for clients to look at houses without visiting them due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, Headid also recruits and trains new agents on areas such as negotiating, which she said is a strength of hers.
“The most important lesson in training is that ultimately there’s a goal in mind and just to be creative on how to meet that goal to make everyone happy,” she said.
Headid said with Don Peterson’s other owners, the group has more than 100 years of combined experience in brokering and managing.
“And so if there’s a hurdle or something, I can ask around and someone has been through it or has experienced it,” she said. “So I would say the experience and all the different services we can help and serve people is my favorite part about working there.”
Helping the communityOutside of Don Peterson, Headid and her husband, who is now security director for WholeStone Farms, own 33 rental houses that she manages.
“If it wasn’t for my position, I would have had no clue about the possibility of myself and my own rental portfolio,” she said. “I didn’t even know that world existed prior to me meeting Marlin and others in my office that do this, so it’s been huge.”
Headid is also active in the Fremont community, having previously served on the Fremont Area United Way Board of Directors, and enjoys volunteering in the community.
“I have no problem when there’s issues or when the flooding happened to just step up to the plate and help organize,” she said. “I’m very good at being bossy and organizing, so any time there needs to be organization or structure, I am able to be there and get that done.”
Headid and her husband have also received recognition, including being recognized as Side-by-Side Success by Omaha Real Producers and by the United Way in 2019. In June, they were named Mr. and Mrs. Habitat by the Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
“That’s my favorite thing about Fremont, it’s not too big that you’re at a loss as to where to help or what’s going on, but it’s small enough where if I wanted to go volunteer, I know what I can do,” she said. “And I know friends in big cities who have no clue.”
Brabec called Headid a “mover and a shaker” in both Fremont and the real estate business with her multiple projects, including the development of the SunRidge Place in west Fremont.
“She’s become more knowledgeable about the real estate business,” he said. “She’s grown into now being one of our trainers and one of our advertising people, as far as being a leader in that and a leader in training in agent skills.”
For Headid, she said her work is always done to keep her clients’ best interests in mind.
“I love my clients, and I love everyone who trusts me with their biggest assets,” she said. “And my referral base, I have to give all credit to that, because people keep on calling me back and enjoy me, and I love them also.”
