20 Under 40: Mandy Ostdiek pursues love of banking at First National Bank of Omaha

Immediately, Ostdiek said she knew she made the right decision by going back to FNBO, which she considers home.

“And just those relationships with my customers that I’ve had over those many years of being here that I just really missed,” she said. “And just having that pride of helping somebody buy their first car, buy their first home, pay off debt, that’s something that is huge for me.”

In November 2017, Ostdiek took a role as a mortgage loan officer, which she holds today.

“As a mortgage loan officer, I help people buy houses, refinance houses,” she said. “Right now with the rates being so low, there’s a huge boom of people doing refinancing to get a better low interest rate, or just taking money out of their home for home improvements or to pay off debt.”

Ostdiek said the most enjoyable part of this role is getting to help first-time homebuyers get approved, go through the loan process and finally get their houses.

“That is one of the most exciting pieces, and I look forward to closing day just as much as the buyers do because I just like to see that excitement in that, ‘OK, the process is over with, and now you finally have this huge investment that’s yours,’” she said.