20 Under 40: Mandy Ostdiek pursues love of banking at First National Bank of Omaha

Mandy Ostdiek has always been a banker through and through, as she said she loves the one-on-one experiences with customers.
“Especially with customer service and tellering, you are the face of the bank,” she said. “So it’s being able to develop those relationships with customers and knowing exactly what they want, when they get there.”
Although she left briefly from 2016 to 2017, Ostdiek has been with First National Bank of Omaha in Fremont since 2004. She’s held multiple positions at the bank, currently she a mortgage loan officer.
Growing up in Fremont, Ostdiek was mostly involved in dance, learning from Julie Beaumont, and working as a teacher’s assistant for her. After starting dance at a young age, she took a break before continuing again from her freshman year of high school to her early 20s.
“It was all about being able to work as a group and being creative, because we actually got to style some of our own dances, like for our senior dance,” Ostdiek said. “So it was just being able to take that lead and kind of creating that routine.”
During high school, Ostdiek also took part in Masonic organizations like Job’s Daughters and DeMolay, as she was the DeMolay Sweetheart for two years.
“For Job’s Daughters especially, it gave me the confidence to be able to do public speaking and memorization,” she said. “But it was just being able to become a leader and getting out of my shell.”
After graduating from Fremont High School in 2001, Ostdiek started attending classes full time at Metropolitan Community College. She had been taking classes with the college since 1998 through a high school program.
There, Ostdiek decided to go into accounting. She entered the banking industry at a young age, starting work at Pinnacle Bank, then American National Bank, at 16.
From 2000 to 2004, Ostdiek worked as a teller, as well as in customer service at the bank. After her time there, an opportunity arose with FNBO.
“My mom worked, and still works, at Pinnacle Bank, and so I wanted to be able to spread my wings and not always be looked at as Joyce’s daughter,” Ostdiek said. “So I came over here. I had several people that worked over here at Fremont National Bank at the time that said, ‘Hey, we had a full-time teller position open up, you should apply.’”
Ostdiek worked as a teller for about four months before being promoted to a personal banker assistant. Six months later, she was promoted again to a personal banker.
From the very beginning, Fremont Market President Barry Benson said Ostdiek’s impact on the business has been felt across the entire bank.
“As a personal banker earlier in her career, she is very knowledgeable of many solutions for our customers,” he said. “If customers are looking to open a checking account, obtain a credit card, or want to invest in a retirement account, Mandy will do whatever it takes to deliver a superior customer experience.”
As an assistant personal banker, Ostdiek spent her time helping the bankers with paperwork and tickets. In her next position as a personal banker, she helped open up savings, checking, certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
Additionally, Ostdiek worked on personal loans, including home equity lines of credits, home equity loans and bridge loans, and also helped the agriculture department with customers, as well as commercial customers.
“I learned a lot about being more accurate and making sure to pay attention to details and making sure that not only am I following the bank policies, but then also the regulation policies,” she said.
Ostdiek worked as a personal banker until 2015, when she was promoted to a senior personal banker.
“My role as a senior personal banker was more focused on building my loan portfolio and then helping the other bankers learn more about how to do home equity lines of credits and HELOCs and bridge loans,” she said. “I was the go-to person when it came to those kinds of loans, and I would train and just give guidance.”
That same year, Ostdiek also married her husband, Nick. They now have two children: Nora, 5, and Barrett, 2.
In August of 2016, Ostdiek left FNBO to take a position as marketing coordinator for Nye Health Services. She said the company had been interested in hiring her for two years prior to taking the role.
“My job at that time was just to really get in the community and promote Nye Health Services,” Ostdiek said. “And I loved the idea of being more involved in the community and the opportunity to spend a little bit more time with my kiddos and not have to work Saturdays.”
In her role as marketing coordinator, Ostdiek promoted Nye Health’s three campuses in Fremont and the activities they held. She started its annual Shred Day held at Nye Pointe and ran its Rehab Reunion.
“I was also in charge of putting together the parade and the trick-or-treating throughout the campuses, just really going to different chamber events and having those conversations with people about the different locations that Nye Health Services had to offer to the community,” Ostdiek said.
Although she loved her job, Ostdiek knew where she needed to be after about a year.
“After taking my sabbatical from the bank, I realized that I was a banker through and through,” she said. “And an opportunity presented itself, and so I wanted to go back to banking.”
Immediately, Ostdiek said she knew she made the right decision by going back to FNBO, which she considers home.
“And just those relationships with my customers that I’ve had over those many years of being here that I just really missed,” she said. “And just having that pride of helping somebody buy their first car, buy their first home, pay off debt, that’s something that is huge for me.”
In November 2017, Ostdiek took a role as a mortgage loan officer, which she holds today.
“As a mortgage loan officer, I help people buy houses, refinance houses,” she said. “Right now with the rates being so low, there’s a huge boom of people doing refinancing to get a better low interest rate, or just taking money out of their home for home improvements or to pay off debt.”
Ostdiek said the most enjoyable part of this role is getting to help first-time homebuyers get approved, go through the loan process and finally get their houses.
“That is one of the most exciting pieces, and I look forward to closing day just as much as the buyers do because I just like to see that excitement in that, ‘OK, the process is over with, and now you finally have this huge investment that’s yours,’” she said.
Benson said Ostdiek’s personality and “can-do” attitude made her a perfect fit for the position, as she puts the customers’ best interests first and is open with communication during the home loan process.
“She treats customers with respect and dignity,” he said. “Oftentimes, buying a house is one of the largest purchases her clients will make, so she wants them to feel comfortable and enjoy turning that house into their home.”
Ostdiek also garnered recognition in this new role, as she received the Platinum Award from the Nebraska Mortgage Association’s 2020 Champion Circle.
“In Mandy’s first full year of serving as a mortgage originator, she was recognized by FNBO as one of our top performers across our footprint for her work in growing the customer base,” Benson said. “Quite an achievement so early in her career.”
Over the years, Ostdiek said her roles at FNBO have taught her confidence, as with her life experience, she’s able to comfort her customers as they move forward.
“As I’m helping somebody buy a house, I can say, ‘Hey, these are the things that I had to go through when buying a house. I’ve been in your situation before,’” she said. “And I can relate to those customers, so I think that’s kind of helped me grow as the years have gone by.”
Ostdiek is also active in the community, as she previously served as president of the Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors. She is also a diplomat for the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce and will serve as chair for its board of directors next year.
“I still help out Trinity [Lutheran Church] for their fundraisers,” Ostdiek said. “The bank is really involved in different nonprofits such as Habitat [for Humanity] and LifeHouse that anytime that there’s a need or a want, I’m right there willing to help out.”
In 2018, Ostdiek formed Chamber Net 2.0 with Ben Hutton and Tara Lea, which allows for networking and referrals in the community.
“We promote our businesses and promote what kind of services and products that we can offer to everybody in our group,” Ostdiek said. “And if they have anybody on the outside that could benefit from it, we just give out referrals.”
Ostdiek said she’s grateful she’s able to give back to the community that raised her.
“I am grateful for my experiences and the people that I connect to in Fremont,” she said. “And it’s home. I wouldn’t want to be anyplace else.”
Benson said Ostdiek always puts the needs of others before her own and embodies many of the attributes that make Fremont a great place to live, work and raise a family.
“At FNBO, we care about the social needs of our community,” he said. “Mandy is one of our shining stars who gets involved wherever she can help make a difference.”
With her customers and fellow FNBO employees at her side, Ostdiek said she knows she’s where she needs to be.
“Being a part of the team is like being part of a family,” she said. “We are each other’s greatest cheerleaders and we’re competitive with each other, but when it boils down to it, we’re all family, and that is really, really important.”
