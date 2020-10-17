20 Under 40: Mitch Sawyer loves working as a team at S2 Roll-Offs and Refuse

Sawyer attended Fremont High School, where he was mostly involved in sports like football, which he said taught him the importance of working as a team.

While he wasn’t a great student, Sawyer said he wasn’t a terrible one either.

“I didn’t have much interest in going to college at first, and then by about the time I graduated, I spoke to a counselor at Metro [Community College],” he said. “And I did enroll in classes, and I’m glad I did.”

After graduating high school in 2000, Sawyer started attending school at MCC. There, he received a two-year degree in construction from the school in 2002.

“It was just a huge part of my life, my family’s life, being a family business,” Sawyer said. “So it was just kind of the path that I was maybe destined to go down at the time.”

Although he sometimes wonders what his life would have been like if he had received a little more schooling, Sawyer said he had no regrets in choosing his path.