20 Under 40: Mueller shares experiences returning to Fremont, helping community

Editor’s note: The Fremont Tribune is publishing a series, “20 Under 40,” that shares stories of young professionals in Fremont under the age of 40. The series will highlight one individual on Page C1 every weekend until November 21. “20 Under 40” is sponsored in part by RTG Medical and the Fremont Chamber of Commerce. Email nominations to info@fremontne.org.
When Matthew Mueller found out he had been hired at First National Bank of Omaha after leaving the Fremont community more than 15 years prior, he could finally let his parents know.
Having kept the job interviews a secret from them, Mueller decided to break the news to them on Christmas Day in 2015.
“We had my son, Jaxson, make a card that said, ‘Roses are red, violets are blue. We’re moving to Nebraska to be closer to you,’” he said. “And they just went bananas, because they had been asking us to come back: ‘When are you moving back? When are you getting close? When are you coming home?’”
Having lived in Kansas City since 2003, Mueller finally came home that next month as a commercial lender for the bank with his wife, Melanie, and their son, Jaxson, and daughter, Kennedy, who are now 11 and 7, respectively.
Mueller was originally born in Fremont, attending elementary school at District 11, a little farm school south of Fremont. In junior and senior high school, Mueller attended Archbishop Bergan Catholic School, where he met Melanie and took part in theater, football and other sports.
“Being in a smaller school, you kind of get involved with a lot of different activities,” Mueller said. “So I really got a well-rounded education.”
Stepping out
After graduating high school in 1999, Mueller attended Doane University in Crete. As another smaller school, Doane allowed multiple opportunities for him, including theater, fraternities and being head of the radio station. Mueller graduated in 2003 with a Bachelor of Arts in organizational communication, with minors in business and mass communication.
Even though Mueller had graduated from Doane, Melanie was still attending school at Rockhurst University.
“She still had a year left, so I moved to Kansas City to be with her with like $500 in my pocket of graduation money,” he said. “So I had enough to put down for an apartment, no real job.”
The summer after graduation, Mueller’s father helped him get a job siding houses. But hungry to use the degree that he had worked so hard for, he ended up finding a job with Enterprise Rent-A-Car in the fall.
“I did some of that rental business stuff, and that was where I kind of earned my chops in terms of sales activity,” he said.
In the mid-2000s, Mueller moved on from his position and started work at Gateway, where he worked as a sales manager before massive layoffs. During his time working at ADP, he started partnering large banks, where he got his first taste for banking.
A start in banking
With banking, Mueller said he believes very few people come out of college knowing they want to be a banker.
“I think everyone that is a banker, it just kind of falls in your lap,” he said. “You’re out and you’re meeting with people with other jobs and professions, and an opportunity will just kind of show up.”
In Kansas City, Mueller worked for a couple of banks as a small business banker and as a commercial banker. In 2007, he received his Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.
But with his banking positions, Mueller said he had lots of opportunity to train.
“Just getting your foot in the door, whether it’s starting as a teller or a personal banker, there’s a huge career in banking for anyone,” he said. “And that’s kind of what got me in.”
Mueller said he worked well in the small business space and had “centers of influence” with banks and insurance agents. He said with these partnerships, he was able to fully realize his work in the field.
“And that’s kind of the aspect that they were looking for, was just finding someone that really wants to help people,” Mueller said. “I never thought of it as being a salesperson. I’m a helper, and I want to go out and I want to help people to get to that next point.”
Coming back home
In 2015, both Matt and Melanie Mueller lost grandparents in Fremont whom they were close to.
During the multiple-hour drives to the funerals, Mueller said he and his wife would have deep conversations about their home town.
“We were just talking about how we loved growing up next to our grandparents and how it was great to spend the weekends over at their place and hang out with them and have them come to sporting events and that kind of stuff,” he said.
With Jaxson reaching the age where he was going to be involved in multiple sports, Mueller said their weekend visits to Fremont to see his children’s grandparents would have to be put on hold.
“We would come back maybe once or twice a month,” he said. “So they’d still see their grandparents, but we just kind of wanted that relationship to be a bit stronger.”
In the fall of 2015, Muller found the perfect opportunity to build that relationship: a job opening at FNBO in Fremont.
“I was like, ‘Wow, that’s a pretty good deal,’” he said. “’That’s right back at our home town, which would be pretty cool. I know a lot of people there, and so does Melanie.’”
Mueller applied for the position and had several interviews with Fremont Market President Barry Benson, who has been with the bank for 20 years. Benson said he respected Mueller’s integrity and values, which he said matched FNBO’s philosophy.
“From my first phone conversation with Matt, I liked his positive energy and self-motivation,” he said. “His outgoing personality and drive seemed contagious and I thought he would be a great member of our team.”
With the interviews, Mueller said he had to have them done in private from his parents to avoid disappointment in case he didn’t get the position. One of these meetings included a “super-secret” dinner with his wife and heads of the bank at J’s Steakhouse, which included getting a hotel room in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and letting his niece in on it.
“We were like, ‘Hey, can you come watch our kids for a few hours while we go have dinner in Fremont?’” Mueller said. “So we get to this hotel, get my niece to come out, watch the kids for two or three hours, we hop in the car, come to Fremont, have dinner, meet everybody and then come back and go to Kansas City the next day.”
After receiving the position and finally breaking the news to his parents, Mueller was ready to go home.
Back in town
Despite a house to sell, on Jan. 4, 2016, Mueller started work at FNBO as a senior adviser in commercial lending.
“I moved in with my in-laws at the time for about two months or so while we got the house sold in Kansas City,” he said. “And ultimately, the kids came up after that and Jaxson started Bergan in first grade here in Fremont that spring.”
Mueller has had his position in commercial lending since starting work, having been promoted to a director last year. With his role, he said it’s not unlike the television series “Shark Tank,” in which contestants pitch their business ideas to several investors.
“People come in, they have ideas about businesses and we kind of just talk it through,” Mueller said. “So they’ll come in, they’ll have either a business plan or some different things that they want to do.”
Together, Mueller said he goes through the five Cs of credit, which includes character, capacity, collateral, capital and conditions, to get them set up with a loan.
“It’s really kind of trying to figure out what’s best for each one of our customers and know that each one is different and that we just have to handle them differently as well,” he said. “Day to day, it’s really neat because it just changes every day.”
As each person and business he talks to is different, Mueller said his job brings a unique challenge.
“Really, I guess my job is just to learn and understand my customer and really what they want to do in the end, and then figure out a good game plan together on how to get there,” he said. “And I think that’s really what my day-to-day job is, is just to continue to have those conversations with people I run into here in the community.”
Mueller said several events like the volunteers placing sandbags during the flooding last March made him realize how special of a community Fremont was and made him feel like he was a part of something bigger than himself.
“We always talk about buying local and supporting your small town and your small business, and I really feel Fremont does try very hard to do that,” he said. “And I think that’s what I love about this town, is that it really is a close-knit group of business professionals, and other citizens are getting together to really help this town.”
Helping the community
Since Mueller’s addition to the FNBO team, Benson said he’s been led a number of initiatives for its business team and have been a mentor to others in the Fremont market.
“Matt goes to great lengths to take care of his customers and will do whatever it takes to find solutions for their financial needs,” he said. “He values relationships and works with his clients to build a team of advisers to help them be successful, which has allowed him to grow his customer base year and after year every year since he came back to Fremont.”
Mueller said in moving from Kansas City to Fremont, he’s been able to grow as a lender. While he was working in Kansas City, his loan sizes would typically range from $250,000 to $2 million, while Fremont’s loans range from $50,000 to $100,000.
As a result, the banks in Kansas City aren’t as big of an asset to the community and aren’t able to make more of an impact to the community, Mueller said.
“They’re so big and there’s so many banks that one bank won’t really float the town or the city,” he said. “You’ve got some pretty big players here in Fremont between the local banks that are here, and so being able to kind of support the community in that regard I think really helped.”
In his work, Mueller said he’s been fortunate to get to help businesses in his home town.
“It just feels really good to help Fremont grow,” he said. “I think coming back and being from here and knowing what it can be and knowing the good people that are here and having that ability to be a part of it and really help bring Fremont up is really a great thing for me, and that’s what I love doing here every day.”
Whether it’s Mueller’s involvement in the community through nonprofit boards and committees or with his family, Benson said he’s accomplished so much in his four years at the bank.
“At FNBO we encourage our employees to give back to our community,” he said. “With Matt’s caring heart, he doesn’t sit back and wait to be asked to help, he jumps in feet first and wants to know what more he can do.”
But for Mueller, it’s just all part of the job.
“That’s really what I try to do, I just try to help people,” he said. “The best that I can do will ultimately serve the bank really well, but most importantly, it’ll serve the community of Fremont even better.”
