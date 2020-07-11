20 Under 40: Mueller shares experiences returning to Fremont, helping community

Mueller has had his position in commercial lending since starting work, having been promoted to a director last year. With his role, he said it’s not unlike the television series “Shark Tank,” in which contestants pitch their business ideas to several investors.

“People come in, they have ideas about businesses and we kind of just talk it through,” Mueller said. “So they’ll come in, they’ll have either a business plan or some different things that they want to do.”

Together, Mueller said he goes through the five Cs of credit, which includes character, capacity, collateral, capital and conditions, to get them set up with a loan.

“It’s really kind of trying to figure out what’s best for each one of our customers and know that each one is different and that we just have to handle them differently as well,” he said. “Day to day, it’s really neat because it just changes every day.”

As each person and business he talks to is different, Mueller said his job brings a unique challenge.