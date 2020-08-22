20 Under 40: Nichole Owsley helping Archbishop Bergan with fundraising, connections

Editor’s note: The Fremont Tribune is publishing a series, “20 Under 40,” that shares stories of young professionals in Fremont under the age of 40. The series will highlight one individual on Page C1 every weekend until November 21. “20 Under 40” is sponsored in part by RTG Medical and the Fremont Chamber of Commerce. Find a nomination form at www.fremontne.org.
Although she’s only been at Archbishop Bergan Catholic School and St. Patrick’s Catholic Church for just under three months, Nichole Owsley said she’s been able to satisfy the three areas of her life she loves the most.
“I love my family and faith foremost, I love the Fremont community and I love Bergan,” she said. “And so for me to be able to grow and unite all three of those things is really what I look forward to in the future.”
Since June 1, Nichole Owsley has worked at Bergan as its director of stewardship and annual funds. In her position, she handles fundraising efforts and working with its community partnerships.
Owsley lives in Fremont with her husband, Jason, and their two children, Lauren, 12, and Will, 7, who are both students at Bergan.
A start at Bergan Owsley’s connection to Bergan came from a young age, as she started attending the school in sixth grade.
“My grandpa was a 1955 grad of St. Patrick’s here as well, so we had a little bit of family ties to the school,” she said. “But I was just excited to start my middle school and high school career here.”
While at Bergan, Owsley was involved in multiple sports, including volleyball, golf and track. She was also captain of the cheerleading team and took part in dance and show choir.
With Bergan being a smaller school, Owsley said she learned the importance of taking part in activities in order to have the school be successful in them.
“There was often lots of us in different things, and so oddly enough, I am still to this day a super busy person and I work the best when I’m very busy,” she said. “And what I learned in my younger years here at Bergan here is you can be involved in a lot of things, and as long as you’re prepared and you have a plan in place, you’re able to be involved and be good at different things all at the same time.”
Owsley said her father, who owns a small business in town, was involved in the community on various boards, an energy that he tried to instill in her.
“To him, me being able to give back was super important, so I saw that when I was younger and always longed for that in the career that I had,” she said. “And so going through all of my different journeys in life, I’ve always made sure that I keep giving back to the community at the forefront of what I do.”
Beginning
the path With that involvement, Owsley worked at the KHUB radio station in high school, helping with Joe Spellerberg’s program, the Moostash Joe Polka Show, on Sundays.
“I was really involved in anywhere that I could be,” Owsley said. “One of my first jobs was actually doing sales here for the radio station too.”
Owsley’s gig at the radio station influenced her decision to go into communications, and after graduating in 2000, she started classes at the University of Nebraska Omaha.
But Owsley said she soon realized that communications wasn’t right for her, which she attributed to inexperience.
“I was the first one out of my family to go to college, and so I wasn’t exactly sure the path that I should take,” she said. “So I did a couple years of school at UNO and I worked full time while I did that, and then it really just got the best of me.”
With this, Owsley decided to move back to Fremont to go into business administration at Midland University in 2007.
“I just thought it was the right time to do so, and I wanted to make sure that I was the first person in my family to graduate,” she said. “I wanted to finish that, that was a goal of mine.”
At that point in Owsley’s life, she was married and pregnant with her daughter. She started work with Verizon as an account executive for businesses in northeast Nebraska.
Owsley worked at Verizon for nearly 10 years, with the company helping her receive her undergraduate degree in 2011, making her the first person in her family to graduate from college.
Finding the right fit In 2014, Verizon presented Owsley with a new opportunity: moving to Fort Worth, Texas. As her husband had family in the state, she said she thought the move would be good for the family of four.
“With the job opportunity down there, we did take the move and the leap and decided that, honestly, the big city was not for me,” Owsley said. “I just missed the small-town feel of Fremont, and we didn’t last long down there.”
Upon her return to Fremont after less than a year in Texas, Owsley started work at Midland as director of external affairs and business development.
“I would say that is really where I was able to find my purpose,” she said. “With that, I was able to unite Fremont businesses with the Midland community.”
While at Midland, Owsley was also able to direct its capital campaign, raising nearly $30 million for the university, and work as director of admissions.
The university brought multiple opportunities for Owsley, including her graduation from Leadership Fremont, certification in fundraising management and Master of Business Administration in 2016.
Owsley also joined multiple boards, including those for MainStreet of Fremont, Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce and Fremont Area Young Professionals. She was also previously on the Archbishop Bergan Catholic School Board but left after her employment there.
A new role After five years at Midland, Owsley started a new position at WholeStone Farms, where she worked as its external affairs and member relations manager. In her position, she handled all of the community interaction and communications from the company.
“I love the leadership, like with the CEO, Scott Webb, who is still one of my mentors,” Owsley said. “All of the owners have a really, really good outlook for not only their employees but the community in general.”
Owsley joined WholeStone shortly after the March 2019 flooding and said she appreciated the owners’ willingness to jump in and help during that time.
“Their dedication to investing back in the community was just really amazing to watch,” she said. “They are a great addition to Fremont, and I look forward to all the growth that they will have here.”
Earlier this year, Owsley had been helping Bergan on a global advisory board to help the school with fundraising. With the flood and COVID-19 pandemic, she said it had started to have increasing financial difficulties.
With these meetings, the school met with the archdiocese and determined it needed a director of stewardship position.
“I wasn’t really looking for anything,” Owsley said. “Father [Walter Nolte] and I had talked at one point, and Dan Koenig and I, and just had told me to pray on it.”
Watching her children move to digital learning and realizing how much assistance the school needed, Owsley said she knew she had the skill set to help. She remembered a saying she lives by and tells her children all the time: “Be yourself, everyone else is taken.”
“Really, God made each of us on purpose, for a purpose, and I tried a bunch of different things in my life, and I just know that I’ve had the most success and the most fun doing what I love, which is fundraising,” she said. “And so this really allows me to come back to what my purpose is and why I’m here, and I’ve absolutely loved every minute of it.”
Koenig, who is principal of Bergan, said he’s known Owsley since high school, as she was a few classes behind him.
“I’ve been following her career closely, as we always had hoped that Nichole would be one of those individuals that we could have employed at our school system continuing to assist us with our mission,” he said. “And it’s worked out well that we had a position opening, did the interview process and identified her as the best candidate for the position.”
Koenig said Owsley not only had a pedigree of having history at the school, but was extremely knowledgeable of the Fremont and Bergan community, knowing the school’s mission and culture.
“She had all that knowledge prior to stepping into her role,” he said. “And she’s for years assisted us with things as a volunteer, so she was already living out that mission of service through her volunteering, even though she wasn’t employed here at the time.”
Back to Bergan Owsley said her transition to working at Bergan wasn’t difficult, with her being an alumna of the school and her children attending there. With her position, she works on applying for grants and working on community partnerships, similar to her work at Midland.
“So we have a lot to do here, and I’ve only been here for a couple months, but I feel like I was able to hit the ground running,” Owsley said. “And I know the backstory, I didn’t really have to learn that as I’ve been a part of the Bergan family for lots of years.”
Koenig said Owsley works on engaging the school’s stakeholders into sharing their time, talent and treasure.
“Obviously, those two areas, volunteerism and giving up yourself and giving up your time is a huge piece,” he said. “And so she’s just trying to identify those areas in which people can be better stewards of the resources they have and the gifts that God’s given them.”
For treasure, Koenig said Owsley is the main solicitor for finding donations, as the school is a nonprofit institution.
“And so she is the main point of contact in that aspect, and she’s having a lot of success in helping us out as we’re going through a rough financial situation for the past year.”
At Bergan, Owsley also works on recultivating and re-engaging the school’s alumni, with her conversations and engagement being her favorite part of the job.
Just in the last week, Owsley said she spent two hours on the phone with an alumnus from Virginia who graduated in the early 1960s.
“He was here around the same time that my grandpa was and went to school in the same building that I went to school in,” she said. “And so for him being able to tell those stories and have that connection, even though there were many years between us, the culture and the Bergan family is still something that resides with mostly all of the alum that I talk to.”
In the short time that Owsley has been at Bergan, Koenig said she’s shown her community-focused mindset that she’s had in her previous positions at WholeStone and Midland.
“She’s always looking at how we can continue to build partnerships and how we can be strategic in our thinking to make Fremont a better place,” he said. “I do believe that about Nichole, and we’re just very blessed to have her assisting us with that and continuing to make sure that Bergan is advancing and becoming better every single day.”
Giving back to Fremont Going back to her father’s involvement in the community, Owsley said she’s worked on passing that down to her two children. A few years ago, her daughter took part in youth philanthropy project through the Fremont Community Foundation that helped give Fremont families meals to cook.
“Lauren really, she talks about how much she likes being in the kitchen with myself and her grandparents, and so that was really on her heart,” Owsley said. “And so just being able to keep that tradition alive of being active in your community, Jason and I both have made it a point to pass that along to our kiddos as well.”
Having kept her love of communications near to her, Owsley said she loves getting to interact with the Fremont community.
“I absolutely love to be able to walk into Hy-Vee or anywhere in town, the bank, wherever it may be, and run into somebody that I know,” she said. “I don’t care if it’s a Saturday or a football game on a Friday night, I just love to be able to connect with people.”
Koenig said working at Bergan is not a job, but a lifestyle and vocation, which is something Owsley told him she had found.
“When you’re a kid and you’re asked what you’re going to be when you grow up, you want to be somebody that helps people,” he said. “And Nichole is definitely fitting that mold of helping somebody every single day.”
With her ability to shape Bergan moving forward, Owsley said she was excited to see not only growth for the school, but for the community as well as it rebuilds from flooding and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve learned one thing, it’s that hard times make you stronger,” she said. “And I think that we have one of the best communities here in Fremont, and I just can’t wait to see where we go in the future.”
