20 Under 40: Nichole Owsley helping Archbishop Bergan with fundraising, connections

Earlier this year, Owsley had been helping Bergan on a global advisory board to help the school with fundraising. With the flood and COVID-19 pandemic, she said it had started to have increasing financial difficulties.

With these meetings, the school met with the archdiocese and determined it needed a director of stewardship position.

“I wasn’t really looking for anything,” Owsley said. “Father [Walter Nolte] and I had talked at one point, and Dan Koenig and I, and just had told me to pray on it.”

Watching her children move to digital learning and realizing how much assistance the school needed, Owsley said she knew she had the skill set to help. She remembered a saying she lives by and tells her children all the time: “Be yourself, everyone else is taken.”

“Really, God made each of us on purpose, for a purpose, and I tried a bunch of different things in my life, and I just know that I’ve had the most success and the most fun doing what I love, which is fundraising,” she said. “And so this really allows me to come back to what my purpose is and why I’m here, and I’ve absolutely loved every minute of it.”

Koenig, who is principal of Bergan, said he’s known Owsley since high school, as she was a few classes behind him.