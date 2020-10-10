20 Under 40: Nick Schreck giving students real-world opportunities at Midland

“Our students still worked with different businesses, and businesses were awesome about accepting ideas on marketing, and the students were able to sort of incorporate COVID into those marketing plans in how a business should adapt to that,” he said. “And I think our students did a pretty good job, and I think the businesses enjoyed working with the students, maybe like a silver lining of sorts to a terrible time.”

GROWTH AS A TEACHER

The past year has still brought new opportunities for Schreck. He and Katie had a child, Simon, who was born last October.

Schreck was also named chair of undergraduate business last January, which has him overseeing the program and making sure it’s growing and teaching graduates what businesses want them to know.

“And in turn, it’s making sure that our courses are strong and relevant, that our students are having engaging experiences within each course and making sure that our teachers are sort of aligning with that same end goal,” he said.

Over the years, Schreck said he’s felt like he’s understood how to be a better teacher, what that looks like and how he can change to meet his students’ needs.