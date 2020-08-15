20 Under 40: Nick Vrba a leader at First State Bank, Fremont community

Editor’s note: The Fremont Tribune is publishing a series, “20 Under 40,” that shares stories of young professionals in Fremont under the age of 40. The series will highlight one individual on Page C1 every weekend until November 21. “20 Under 40” is sponsored in part by RTG Medical and the Fremont Chamber of Commerce. Find a nomination form at www.fremontne.org.
From a bank teller to a credit analyst to now executive vice president of lending, Nick Vrba has had just about every position under the sun at First State Bank and Trust.
“If you’re working at a larger institution, you get a little siloed, where you can kind of be stuck in one area. Like let’s say you’re in lending, and that may be all you do, or you’re a teller, and that may be all you do,” he said. “Well here, we allow people to learn all aspects, and so I feel like I’ve got a lot of depth and a lot of broad knowledge that you can’t just get at any organization.”
Vrba has been with First State Bank for 18 years, joining the team the summer after his junior year at Midland University in 2002. He’s been with the bank ever since, taking new positions as they come in his career.
Getting involvedVrba wasn’t always a member of the Fremont community, as he was born and raised in Columbus.
“It’s a great community, very similar to Fremont,” he said. “I have a lot of friends and family still back there.”
Vrba attended Columbus High School, where he was involved in National Honor Society, student government and multiple business clubs. He also took part in sports like basketball and track.
But Vrba’s main sport was golf, which he participated in all four years of high school and his first two years of college, where he said he made strong relationships and learned the importance of overcoming obstacles.
“Golf is a sport where if you do well, it’s great for you, but if you do poor, it’s on you as well, and so it’s very individualized to some degree,” he said. “And so I think I learned a lot on how to deal with adversity and challenges through that.”
With the golf team, Vrba said he took away good memories and experiences.
“Then the other side, I think I really enjoyed my time in the business organizations at the high school,” he said. “And so really everything I was involved in I enjoyed.”
After graduating in 2000, Vrba had decided he wanted to become a certified public accountant and took an internship that summer at an accounting firm in Columbus.
“So I decided, ‘You know, I think I’m going to stick with numbers and business,’” he said. “And then I just decided that wasn’t for me.”
At the same time, Vrba was working at Hy-Vee, a place he had worked since the age of 14. Although he had started off bagging groceries and pushing carts, he was soon given a management role with a friend of his.
There, Vrba said he learned invaluable lessons, including how to deal with people, both employees and customers, and how to solve problems that came up.
“To this day, I’ll walk into the Hy-Vee here in Fremont and just remember the experiences I had there,” he said. “And so that kind of crafted for me the fact that I wanted to be in business, I wanted to be working with people, helping people to some degree and having that daily interaction.”
In this role, Vrba said he knew he wanted to be in a job where he had more interaction with people.
“Nothing against CPAs, they’re awesome people and super important, but I needed to be out more, I needed to be out with folks and having conversations and so forth,” he said.
A new path in lifeAlthough he started his Midland career with some accounting classes, Vrba soon went into business administration with concentrations in marketing and management.
At Midland, Vrba continued his pursuits in student government, holding various roles on the student senate and acting as president of the student body his senior year.
In student government, Vrba said he continued to learn about problem-solving and organizing teams for a collective effort. As president, he and his team worked to change the way the senate functioned.
“We reset the committees, we reset kind of the processes and how they report to the university, and so we did a lot of work on that, so that was interesting,” Vrba said. “I kind of got to get my hands dirty in restructuring the student senate at that time, so I learned a lot from that.”
Vrba was also involved in student orientation committees, including Student Ambassadors, which would provide tours for prospective students and their families to the university.
“I was kind of a salesman at that point, trying to sell the university and share with them all the positive things that it would offer,” he said. “And so I really enjoyed doing that, meeting people across the state, families and prospective students and learning where they’re from and trying to relate to them.”
While at Midland, Vrba was also a member of the student body for Augustine Hall and the Blue Key Honor Society.
“I would have kept playing golf, but after my sophomore year, I felt it was important to start focusing on what my career might look like,” he said. “And so I thought it was important to make a change there.”
A start in bankingAt the end of his sophomore year, Vrba started to look for a place to work in Fremont during the summer.
“I had been investigating banking and what those careers offer, and I thought, ‘You know, I really think that this would be a great career for me because it’s numbers-driven, I like to be analytical, but yet I also like to work with people.’”
After applying to banks in the area, Vrba was hired on as a teller at First State Bank’s main drive-up. There, he worked part time for the bank, commuting back to Columbus to work at Hy-Vee.
As a teller, Vrba said he was able to get his foot in the door and learn the first steps to banking.
“Our main bank drive-thru is pretty busy, and you get to see a wide variety of customers, a lot of our commercial customers,” he said. “And so I got to know a lot of our clients on a regular basis, so that’s kind of how I started at the bank.”
First State Bank President and CEO Chuck Johannsen said Vrba was a perfect fit for the bank’s team.
“It just seemed as though he just had the right work ethic and the right interaction not only with customers, but with management that would allow him to progress as he committed his time and efforts to the bank and to our customers,” he said.
As he was preparing to graduate from Midland in March 2004, Vrba was offered a full-time position with the bank as a lobby supervisor and head teller.
“So I basically transitioned into that role,” he said. “I supervised some tellers and some new account staff and then was in the teller window still, but was the vault teller at the main bank.”
To stay or leave?At the beginning of 2005, Vrba was at a crucial point in his life.
He was engaged to his wife, Tracey, with the two preparing to marry that June. As the two were both from Columbus, the couple were prepared to move back, as Vrba had accepted a job offer from a bank there.
After informing human resources of his intentions to leave the bank, Vrba was approached by former First State Bank President Ron Kranz, who asked him to give it 24 hours before accepting his notice to leave.
“Lo and behold the next day, the bank came back and they provided me with an opportunity to move up into the loan department, and so instead of going to work in Columbus, we decided to stay in Fremont and take this opportunity,” he said. “I go back to that day as pretty pivotal in my banking career I think here in Fremont, because First State gave me the opportunity to stick around.”
In March 2005, Vrba took the role of credit analyst, where he analyzed financial statements, looked at credits and reviewed files with loan officers as he got his start in his lending career.
“That’s an important job, because it really allows you to get to understand lending,” he said. “And I think anybody who’s a really good lender has spent time in credit analysis, where they get behind numbers and learn about the business and so forth.”
Vrba has had various promotions since then, now working as executive vice president of lending.
“If you’re looking for a history of how one would break into the industry, Nick has taken the path that is probably one where he’s been able to experience literally every job that has been available at the bank,” Johannsen said.
Growing as a lenderAlthough Vrba’s main focus is now in commercial lending, he said he has various roles in his current position.
“Mostly, I’d say the majority of my time is spent lending, working with the loan department, making loans, servicing loans,” he said. “But in addition to that, I spend time monitoring the loan portfolio, making sure we have good, quality loans that we’re lending to the right borrowers.”
Johannsen said although Vrba handles the bank’s more complicated loans, he is still able to have good relationships with his clients and identify their needs.
“Nick is one that’s very good at expressing his opinion, but in a way that allows other people to understand and other people to buy in to what actually is the overall premise of what the bank wants to do,” he said.
Vrba said he loves getting to make loans, but also loves being analytical and looking at the data as to how the loans are performing and how productive the bank is.
“When you’re working for First State and working in a community bank of our size, is you wear a lot of hats,” he said. “And so we don’t just do one thing every day, and so I think that’s what I love about the job, is one day I may just be lending money, and the next day I may be doing something different.”
Johannsen said Vrba has been able to work his way up the professional ladder during his time at First State Bank.
“He’s really, at this point in time, one of our executive team top members,” he said. “And the reality being is, he’s been able to, through starting at an entry point, he’s been able to see all of the dynamics of a bank, and he’s been able to move into what I would say is an executive management role.”
Vrba said he’s grown in his banking skills since joining the First State Bank team, which he attributed to its strong leadership.
“You have a great track record of good leaders in the community and good bankers, and so I feel like they’ve taught me how to be a good banker, what to learn,” he said. “And they’ve provided me the opportunities to touch so many areas of banking.”
At First State Bank, Vrba is also a member of its executive leadership team and secretary of its board of directors. He said in his 18 years at the bank, he’s always been allowed to set goals for himself and reach them.
“I’ve had opportunities to go elsewhere, tremendous opportunities, but at the end of the day, First State is very loyal to their employees and just provides you great opportunities to grow and to learn,” he said. “I think also why I stuck around here is Fremont is just a great community, and I love what our bank offers the community as well.”
Still getting involvedVrba currently lives in Fremont with Tracey and their three daughters, 12-year-old Allie, 8-year-old Brielle and 5-year-old Elin. In the community, he said he always loves getting to help small businesses start up.
“Then you’re at the football game or you’re at the grocery store or you’re at school, and you come across that business owner, and they’re excited to talk about their business and they tell you about the successes that they’re having,” Vrba said. “I love to do that, I love those conversations, I love to see the excitement of business owners.”
In Fremont, Vrba is chairman of the Fremont Area United Way Board of Directors and is president and leader of the Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity’s executive team. He is also involved in the Fremont Area Young Professionals, Midland University Alumni Board of Directors and First Lutheran Church.
“My wife will joke with me, ‘Sometimes Nick, you’re going to have to say no. You can’t be involved in everything,’” Vrba said. “It’s true, but I’ve learned so much about this town being involved.”
While other individuals are just starting in leadership roles, Johannsen said Vrba has proven his abilities as a leader in Fremont.
“And I expect him to continue to do that, and I have no doubt that he’s totally committed to our community, to his clients,” he said. “Nick’s probably my go-to person at this point in time if I have a need for help, and he’s just a genuinely compassionate guy.”
But Vrba said he’s seen growth in Fremont with its other strong leaders, and said he was proud to work with its various organizations to make the town a place where its people and businesses can grow to their potential, much like First State Bank has given him.
“It’s a great place to raise your kids, my girls love it here, my wife loves it here,” he said. “I just think Fremont has a lot to offer folks.”
20 Under 40
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.