20 Under 40: Nick Vrba a leader at First State Bank, Fremont community

“If you’re looking for a history of how one would break into the industry, Nick has taken the path that is probably one where he’s been able to experience literally every job that has been available at the bank,” Johannsen said.

Growing as a lenderAlthough Vrba’s main focus is now in commercial lending, he said he has various roles in his current position.

“Mostly, I’d say the majority of my time is spent lending, working with the loan department, making loans, servicing loans,” he said. “But in addition to that, I spend time monitoring the loan portfolio, making sure we have good, quality loans that we’re lending to the right borrowers.”

Johannsen said although Vrba handles the bank’s more complicated loans, he is still able to have good relationships with his clients and identify their needs.

“Nick is one that’s very good at expressing his opinion, but in a way that allows other people to understand and other people to buy in to what actually is the overall premise of what the bank wants to do,” he said.

Vrba said he loves getting to make loans, but also loves being analytical and looking at the data as to how the loans are performing and how productive the bank is.