20 Under 40: Peterson enjoys leadership opportunities at DPA Auctions

"I just wanted to see different cultures," he said. "I always like to put myself in other people's shoes and see how they live their life, how they do different things, and what better way to do it than to go into another country and see."

Peterson said he not only enjoyed the country's beautiful landscape by visiting filming locations for the "Lord of the Rings" film series, but also appreciated the people there, whom he compared to Nebraskans.

"Nebraskans are kind, they'll take you in if you're hungry, if you need help, if you need someplace to stay, you've got that neighborly type of people," he said. "That's exactly how the Kiwis are, and so that was really fun."

HITTING THE GYM

At the same time, Peterson said he was becoming interested in helping his mother with her Anytime Fitness locations. After the death of Peterson's uncle, his mother honored his memory and the family's entrepreneurial spirit by starting a location in Oakland and purchasing three in Lincoln.

"And I knew that when I got back from New Zealand, I wanted to work in those gyms, as fitness was always a big part of my life. I loved working out. I got to help people get happier and healthier," Peterson said. "That was just something I was very much attracted to."