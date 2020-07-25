20 Under 40: Sapp brings recognition, employees to RTG Medical

“As with many things, rather than over-engineering and designing the role on the front end, I suggested that we work together and create what we need rather than what others have,” he said. “2020 has been a challenging year, as we all know, but she has taken her set of challenges and has only begun to apply the product of those efforts.”

With some of the startups she’s worked at, Sapp said she’s experienced hills and valleys with winning big accounts and losing some as well.

“I don’t think those ever stop, no matter how old your company gets,” she said. “And that’s something that I’ve enjoyed with RTG Medical, is that I’ve enjoyed seeing the growth of this industry in medical staffing.”

Sapp said she’s also had to deal with some of the growing pains RTG has had since doubling its staff, which she said has been a fun challenge.

“You have to learn to scale at this size, and what does that look like with a tight-knit group like we have and in a smaller community?” she said. “So it’s just been a huge operational learning experience for me.”

But at RTG, Sapp also said the sky has been the limit with her career, as well as others who work there.