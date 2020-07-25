20 Under 40: Sapp brings recognition, employees to RTG Medical

Editor’s note: The Fremont Tribune is publishing a series, “20 Under 40,” that shares stories of young professionals in Fremont under the age of 40. The series will highlight one individual on Page C1 every weekend until November 21. “20 Under 40” is sponsored in part by RTG Medical and the Fremont Chamber of Commerce. Find a nomination form at www.fremontne.org. Even with growing up in south Omaha, Veronica Sapp said community has always been a big deal for her.
When the next chapter of her life brought her to RTG Medical in Fremont, she said the city gave her just what she needed.
“News here — a company doing well or someone getting a new job, new promotion — I feel like the whole town celebrates,” she said. “So to find success with this company, to celebrate the success of this company, I feel like has radiated throughout this town.”
Sapp has been with RTG since June 2016, joining the company as its marketing director. In December, she took a new position as director of business development.
RTG Medical, located at 1005 E. 23rd St. in Fremont, matches traveling medical professionals with facilities across the United States.
Sapp grew up in Omaha and attended Omaha South High School. There, she played volleyball, a sport that continued until her college graduation, playing at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) level.
“I kind of attribute my work ethic from the time I was an athlete, and a lot of my drive still comes from that,” she said.
Sapp was also a senior class officer and did a short stint of indoor soccer before realizing how much running was involved. But her roots in leadership came from her time with the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA).
There, Sapp said she learned important lessons, including sending a handwritten thank-you letter after a job interview.
“I think in this time of email, people are so quick to just say, ‘OK, thanks for the time,’” she said. “But I think just about every person that I have interviewed and got the job, they’ve always made a comment on that, and that goes back to my time with FBLA.”
After her graduation in 2007, Sapp briefly attended the College of Saint Mary in Omaha to major in elementary education.
“They put you in the classroom in the first semester, and in my freshman year, I learned education and just being in the classroom was not going to be a strength of mine, to put it in the best way possible,” she said.
During her sophomore year, Sapp transferred to the College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Missouri, a community just south of Branson.
“That was when I had the opportunity to change my major to public relations,” she said. “And I have never looked back.”
Like others who have entered the public relations field, Sapp said she was drawn to it because of her enjoyment in being around other people and wanting to tell their stories.
“I think at the root of just who I am, that is something that’s so important to me. I have always said I work best with business owners,” she said. “I want to hear their dreams and their goals, and through marketing, I want to help achieve that for them.”
The College of the Ozarks doesn’t take tuition from its students and instead assigns a job for them to work 15 hours a week. During her senior year, Sapp worked in the public relations office for the school.
“That was the year that former President George W. Bush came and spoke to our college,” she said. “So I got a lot of event planning experience, press releases, photography, some journalism.”
After graduating in 2011, Sapp started work in entertainment news in Branson.
“You’d be surprised with the C-list celebrities that come down there, it was like American Idol stars at the time who did a stint down there,” she said. “So we would interview them if they were coming to the airport or whatever, and it was all based around tourism.”
At the time Sapp entered the field, she said digital marketing was starting to evolve and erupt in the marketing industry. Advertisers were starting to move their budgets from traditional advertising to investing in a website or on social media employees.
“It was a tough time, and I had to write my own newscasts, I had to edit it, I had to shoot it myself,” Sapp said. “So you learned how to be a one-man team in that situation.”
It wasn’t until 2013 when Sapp said her career in advertising really began when she took a position with AAA in selling print ads for the company.
“My experience was in TV advertising and then print advertising,” she said. “And it was one of those things where you’re like, ‘Wow, neither one of these things are hitting in my target marketing.’”
With her passion for digital marketing, Sapp joined a social media agency in February 2014, working in a full-time sales position for the Omaha startup.
“It was during the time Facebook was launching ads, so part of it was educating business leaders and owners on why they should be advertising on Facebook,” she said. “It was very before our time, especially here in the Midwest, but it was a fun challenge.”
There, Sapp said she learned the importance of having a strategy not just in digital marketing, but in any position. She said often times, businesses would create a Facebook or Twitter page and be done with it.
“They wouldn’t regularly update it, they didn’t know who their audience was,” Sapp said. “So that’s where I came in and was regularly like, ‘Well, who are you talking to on the phone every day? Let’s take that approach on social media.’”
After outgrowing her position, Sapp started work at B2 Interactive, a digital marketing agency based out of Omaha. She said she learned many lessons from the agency, including the constant evolution of the digital era.
“There, their product offering was more than just social media,” she said. “They offered full website development, Google advertising, local search optimization and social media marketing.”
In 2016, RTG Medical COO Jeremy Guenthner said he had been silently vetting a group of talented marketing professionals to take the company’s identity and brand to a higher level.
“We knew it was a competitive market in our industry, but we also knew growth would come from accomplishing that,” he said. “Veronica was number one on my shortlist, and I knew she was 100% unaware of us and likely not looking to make a change.”
Initially, Sapp said she was apprehensive about taking the position, as she told the recruiter she would not work in a town smaller than Lincoln, where she lived at the time.
“And he was like, ‘Just meet this company, just go talk to them,’ and I said, ‘OK, I’ll go talk to them,’” Sapp said. “And I get here, and I just think this is just Omaha/Fremont/Lincoln’s best-kept secret, this company, because it’s such an incredible place to work.”
Guenthner said in his initial talks with Sapp, he felt she was a great fit for the company and cemented her spot and his interest with two statements.
“One being, ‘I am an executioner. If you clearly define what you want, I will get it done,’” he said. “And the other being, ‘I am a networker. If we walk in a room, any room, big or small, and you want to meet someone, tell me and I will make it happen.’”
Along with these statements, Sapp’s lesson learned from FBLA also helped her get the job as well.
“A couple of days later, I received a handwritten letter from her thanking me for the discussion, which unfortunately is all too forgotten and not done enough in today’s world,” Guenthner said. “It was at that moment I requested that she join our team, and she’s been not only a great, but invaluable, asset ever since.”
Sapp started work at RTG as its marketing director in 2016. She said that upon taking the job, she was told about the company’s clear goals, which included doubling its staff and raising awareness of its working environment and employment opportunities.
“Through that, I put together a significant public relations strategy, so planning community events, introducing RTG Medical to some significant key players like the Omaha Chamber,” Sapp said. “Tara [Lea] was new with the Fremont Chamber, so it was perfect timing with that relationship.”
Part of that strategy also included applying or getting nominated for awards. From 2017 to 2019, RTG Medical was named one of the “Best Places to Work in Omaha” by the Greater Omaha Chamber. It also was named one of the “Best of Fremont” by the Fremont Tribune.
“We also earned the Workforce Game Changer award in 2018 through the Fremont Chamber,” Sapp said. “All of these just helped us build awareness with what it’s like to work at RTG.”
Guenthner said since Sapp started work at RTG, she has consolidated and woven a consistent fabric both within its culture and branding locally and nationally.
“She convinced me that while those perspectives are from different audiences, a transparent and consistent view would serve both best,” he said. “I was reluctant to agree initially, but as she developed it out, it was clear that she was right.”
In December, Sapp took a new position as director of business development. Although the position’s roles are still being worked on, she said it’s more business-to-business focused, compared to her previous work as business-to-consumer.
Guenthner said the new position came after Sapp approached him asking for further responsibility and challenges for the growing and expanding company, leading to the creation of the role.
“As with many things, rather than over-engineering and designing the role on the front end, I suggested that we work together and create what we need rather than what others have,” he said. “2020 has been a challenging year, as we all know, but she has taken her set of challenges and has only begun to apply the product of those efforts.”
With some of the startups she’s worked at, Sapp said she’s experienced hills and valleys with winning big accounts and losing some as well.
“I don’t think those ever stop, no matter how old your company gets,” she said. “And that’s something that I’ve enjoyed with RTG Medical, is that I’ve enjoyed seeing the growth of this industry in medical staffing.”
Sapp said she’s also had to deal with some of the growing pains RTG has had since doubling its staff, which she said has been a fun challenge.
“You have to learn to scale at this size, and what does that look like with a tight-knit group like we have and in a smaller community?” she said. “So it’s just been a huge operational learning experience for me.”
But at RTG, Sapp also said the sky has been the limit with her career, as well as others who work there.
“If there are clear goals assigned and the vision is explained, then it’s essentially like, ‘Let’s do this. Let’s take this company to the next level,’” she said. “And that was not a mindset I’ve ever had in another role.”
As well as growing with the company, Sapp said she’s grown on a personal level since joining RTG. When she joined the team, she was only a couple years into dating her boyfriend, Brett.
Now, the two married last year, bought a house in Omaha and are expecting their first child.
“So on a personal level in the last four years, this company has supported me through each chapter that I have entered in,” Sapp said.
Guenthner said he knows very few people of any age, industry, or location that are as natural, positive, or talented as Sapp. Most importantly, he said she does not demand respect or appreciation from her peers, as it is earned and given to her.
“She is a natural leader that we at RTG and the Fremont community are so blessed to have working on our behalf,” Guenthner said. “She has the unique ability to see a step beyond what you want, and then deliver that. That does not go unrecognized, rather it should be rightfully recognized.”
During her time working in Fremont, Sapp said the community support has been not only amazing but twofold. In receiving so much from it, she said the company has been able to give back by sponsoring various programs such as the Special Olympics of Fremont or the Fremont Family YMCA’s SwimMates program.
“In other communities, you think you’re doing a really good deed, but a lot of times, there are organizations that will just cash your check and the next person’s check and the next person’s check,” she said. “And they do their best to show their gratitude, but Fremont has just always been extremely gracious to us.”
