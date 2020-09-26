20 Under 40: Tim Francis helping others through creativity at D&T Shirtified

Editor’s note: The Fremont Tribune is publishing a series, “20 Under 40,” that shares stories of young professionals in Fremont under the age of 40. The series will highlight one individual on Page C1 every weekend until November 21. “20 Under 40” is sponsored in part by RTG Medical and the Fremont Chamber of Commerce.
Although his favorite parts of getting to run D&T Shirtified are his employees and the creativity the job brings, Tim Francis said he’s also enjoyed the looser dress code.
“I joke with my wife, because a couple months ago I was like, ‘I haven’t worn a shirt with buttons on it for like six months,’ So I would definitely say a T-shirt and shorts is up there,” he said.
For the last 16 years, Francis has been the “T” in D&T Shirtified, a screen printing company located at 335 N. Park Ave.
CREATING ART AND MUSIC
Growing up in between Fremont and Hooper, Francis went to a small country school with a class of five before attending Logan View Public Schools.
“We participated in a lot of stuff, like we went to church in Fremont, so we were always kind of in both areas,” he said. “We were in Fremont a lot, but then all of our school stuff was with the Logan View crew.”
During high school, Francis said he was a “benchwarmer” for the football team, but found his love in his art classes, as well as band and choir.
“I’ve always been interested in doing art and doing anything creative, and that definitely ties into what I’m doing now,” he said. “So I took art all the four years of high school, but I would say too, I was in music a lot too, and that’s been a big part of my life as well.”
In 2000, Francis graduated from high school and started attending Midland University, where he majored in commercial art. He also continued his love for music with band and choir, for which he obtained scholarships.
Francis’ music career also led to the formation of Third Frate, a band he created with his brother on guitar and a friend of theirs on bass. He played the drums for the band from his senior year of college until 2011.
After releasing two albums, the band called it quits after the brothers’ friend moved to Maryland to become a priest.
“So that was when we stopped, but what’s fun is, whenever he’s back in town or if an old friend has a random get-together, we play usually once a year,” Francis said. “But then my brother and I, we still play once in a while, so that kind of fills our musical fix.”
STARTING IN GRAPHIC DESIGN
Upon starting his graphic design degree at Midland, Francis was told he could either become and art teacher or go commercial.
“I wasn’t so sure about teaching, so I definitely went the commercial side, and I really enjoyed that,” he said. “I liked the art teachers there and learned a lot about the fine arts, which was interesting.”
At the time, Francis wasn’t quite sure where his graphic arts degree would take him due to its open-ended nature.
“Back then, I just loved watching shows, anything where they would do custom paint jobs on motorcycles and all that kind of stuff, so I just loved that,” he said. “I didn’t know if I’d ever be able to do anything like that, but that was something that really intrigued me, and I was kind of hoping I could do something like that.”
During Francis’ junior year, he took an internship with a print shop in Omaha.
However, he said he found the experience “absolutely horrible” and found his creativity stifled as he sat behind a computer three-and-a-half days a week for 12 hours.
“I was like, ‘Dang, am I going to get stuck doing something like this out in the real world?’” Francis said. “So that made me do a lot of second-guessing, but it all worked out.”
BECOMING AN ENTREPRENEUR
Francis graduated from Midland in 2004 and started part-time work that summer at a print shop, Nebraska Printing. A friend of his, Dusty Reynolds, had also graduated and had crashed on the couch of a house Francis was living in while working part time at Fremont Winnelson.
Soon after, a friend of Reynolds’ had a vinyl printer for sale, which Reynolds told Francis about.
“He kind of tossed the idea around like, ‘Hey, what if we did something where we could just have that in the basement and we could just kind of do that on the side?’”
Although Francis and Reynolds never went through with the idea, they found a familiar path while attending a dirt track race of a friend’s. The two struck up a conversation with another patron about the event’s T-shirt vendors and their potential plans.
“And he was like, ‘You think you could do something like that?’” Francis said. “And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I think so. I probably could.’”
During lunch with his parents, Francis brought up the idea to his family, who told him about a screen printing store on Main Street in downtown Fremont that was selling.
Although Francis and Reynolds weren’t too interested after visiting the building, the couple who owned it told them that their equipment would go into storage at the end of the month if they didn’t sell.
“Our families were actually super supportive and said, ‘If you’re going to do something like this, this is the perfect time. You guys aren’t married, you don’t have kids, you don’t really have anything holding you down, you’re both just working part time,’” Francis said. “And so we talked to the landlord and we looked into buying equipment.”
MAKING A NAME FOR THEMSELVES
As Francis was 21 and Reynolds was 22 at the time, the two had difficulty finding a loan from a bank, but were able to combine their names for D&T Shirtified in 2004 after getting some startup money from Francis’ grandparents.
“The place we bought our machine from, all the startup equipment, they gave you a free class on how to screen print,” he said. “And so the crazy thing was, it was in Atlanta, so we actually went there to learn how to screen print.”
Francis said he was also thankful for his landlord at the time, as he had a laid-back attitude with their approach to the building.
“His only rules were that we couldn’t make his building into a bar and we couldn’t have any neon signs,” he said. “I don’t know it was about neon signs, but he didn’t want them.”
D&T Shirtified soon expanded in size, as it bought additional space next door two years later after the owner there moved out. During the same time, Francis and Reynolds were looking to purchase an automated machine.
The company found that opportunity with an uncle of one of Francis’ friends who worked for the Pepsi Center in Denver, which did marketing for the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche.
“He was like, ‘I’ll tell you what. I’ll buy this machine, and you guys print all my stuff, and then I’ll just let you use it,’” Francis said. “And so we actually did that.”
Francis said while his friend would print many of the shirts at night for his uncle, during the day, he and Reynolds would use the press, which the company would eventually purchase.
“So that was just really an awesome opportunity and just worked out well with the timing of things,” he said. “We were kind of growing right when he was needing the same thing.”
WORKING ON HIS OWN
In 2008, D&T Shirtified lost half of its original ownership, as Reynolds left the company to move to Africa with his wife for two years. As a result, Francis bought his half that June and started running the business on his own.
“So now I’m hiring people that have kids and stuff, and I’m like, ‘This is getting a little scary, and so I’d better make this work,’” he said. “So I’ve been really fortunate to have such great help.”
One of those hires was Sarah Hartcorn, who has worked as office manager since then. She initially met Francis through his band.
“I was working in La Vista at the time,” she said. “And he just asked me if I would want to come and work for him, and it just seemed like the right thing to do.”
Since joining the team, Hartcorn has helped customers with their orders and other matters with D&T Shirtified.
“Most of it’s just trying to keep up with the new trends or what’s fun or popular,” she said. “We used to be able to kind of play around and do pranks on people and stuff like that, and now we’re too busy to do any of that stuff.”
But Hartcorn said she’s appreciated how fun Francis has made the workplace, including the business’ signature Taco Tuesday every week.
“Tim is definitely an easy person to work for,” he said. “He’s just laid back, but he always meets his deadlines and tries to make it really easy for the customers.”
The year 2012 brought many changes for Francis, as he married his wife, Amber, and moved D&T Shirtified into a new location on Street. The building allowed for Francis to purchase another automatic press.
As the company grew, Francis said D&T Shirtified was able to find its market as a “one stop” for people.
“They can come in with just even an idea, and they don’t necessarily need to be ready to print, but we can help them literally from the napkin design all the way to their finished product,” he said.
Francis said although many of his customers don’t have a lot of details with their initial designs, the business is able to make their vision come to life.
“If you can just earn their trust and be able to help them out in that way and just keep it smooth and simple, I think that’s just been one of the biggest things,” he said. “And I feel like it’s to our advantage that we’re not like a huge company, that you’re always going to talk to the same people.”
A BRAND NEW START
Like 2012, 2020 also saw change for Francis, aside from the COVID-19 pandemic. In January, he and his wife gave birth to their first daughter, Evelyn, and he relocated D&T Shirtified to its current location in April.
With the extra space, Francis said he’s been able to use an older automatic press he’s had in storage.
“It probably doesn’t sound like it’s that big of a deal, but it’s like, just to have tables out where you can set all the orders and the shirts when you’re stacking them and all that kind of stuff, it’s weird how big of an issue that becomes, just to not have room for that.”
Hartcorn, who has stayed with D&T Shirtified through all three locations, said the change has been much appreciated.
“Just to see our beautiful building now and how much we’ve grown has been fun to watch, and I just enjoy our repeat customers and just building relationships with them.”
Francis said D&T Shirtified’s “bread and butter” are school activities, which brings in orders of around 50 to 100 shirts.
“And the other thing that helps too is, a lot of people don’t need very many, and we just have a minimum of 12, if possible, so we can cater to that too,” he said.
Although Francis said the pandemic slowed operations down for the company, he said business is starting to grow again.
“It’s just been kind of slow, but we’ve definitely picked back up,” he said. “And we’re really glad that school went back, because that’s a lot of what we do in the fall.”
Francis said D&T Shirtified has been able to grow over the years in the Fremont community through word-of-mouth, something he said is harder in larger communities like Omaha.
“It’s so easy for people to just go online and get something that will get sent directly to their house, but people will still go to the extra effort,” he said. “And I think they appreciate the one-on-one contact and being able to be specific about what they want and go back and forth.”
Currently, D&T Shirtified has four full-time and three part-time employees. Amber Francis has also helped the business with its online store, which allows for both purchasing shirts and fundraising.
“So that’s been a big help as we’ve been growing with that, just because I think the word’s getting out more that it’s like, ‘Oh, we don’t have to worry about collecting all of those order forms and the money,’” Tim Francis said.
Additionally, the store has received help from Francis’ nephew, mother and father, who jokes that he’s now the “D” in the company’s name as his dad.
“So we’ve had a lot of good help from family and friends along the way,” Francis said.
ENJOYING HIS WORK
With running D&T Shirtified for 16 years, Francis said he originally never thought he’d have a business of his own.
“I specifically remember in college when my advisor was going through the classes I should take for a commercial art degree, and he was like, ‘You’re going to want to take a management class,’” he said. Because the goal would always be that you want to own your own business, and I remember just sitting there and being like, ‘No, I’m not going to do that.’”
But during his time at the business, Francis said he’s learned to become more patient and do more aside from the behind-the-scenes work, which he said many graphic designers prefer.
“I would say I’ve definitely grown in managing everything from time to customers and employees,” he said. “You’re constantly trying to figure out better ways of doing things, so I think I’ve probably gotten better at that.”
Having stayed with the company since almost the beginning, Hartcorn said she’s appreciated Francis’ positivity, as well as his humble and kind attitude.
“I’ve never seen him get angry, usually he just pulls his hat up and kind of rubs his hair a little bit like, ‘Whelp, it’s going to be OK. We’ll figure it out,’” she said. “He’s just very easygoing and meeting deadlines and everything like that, makes people want to continue to order from him.”
From his childhood, creativity was always near and dear to Francis. Now with his position, he said he gets to have that every day and see the reactions from his customers.
“It’s so nice to make people happy with that kind of thing,” he said. “And so I really like that, just being able to create something that’s what they’re looking for.”
20 Under 40
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.