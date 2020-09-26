20 Under 40: Tim Francis helping others through creativity at D&T Shirtified

Francis said although many of his customers don’t have a lot of details with their initial designs, the business is able to make their vision come to life.

“If you can just earn their trust and be able to help them out in that way and just keep it smooth and simple, I think that’s just been one of the biggest things,” he said. “And I feel like it’s to our advantage that we’re not like a huge company, that you’re always going to talk to the same people.”

A BRAND NEW START

Like 2012, 2020 also saw change for Francis, aside from the COVID-19 pandemic. In January, he and his wife gave birth to their first daughter, Evelyn, and he relocated D&T Shirtified to its current location in April.

With the extra space, Francis said he’s been able to use an older automatic press he’s had in storage.

“It probably doesn’t sound like it’s that big of a deal, but it’s like, just to have tables out where you can set all the orders and the shirts when you’re stacking them and all that kind of stuff, it’s weird how big of an issue that becomes, just to not have room for that.”

Hartcorn, who has stayed with D&T Shirtified through all three locations, said the change has been much appreciated.