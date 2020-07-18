20 Under 40: Wilberding builds bridge between Midland, businesses

Editor’s note: The Fremont Tribune is publishing a series, “20 Under 40,” that shares stories of young professionals in Fremont under the age of 40. The series will highlight one individual on Page C1 every weekend until November 21. “20 Under 40” is sponsored in part by RTG Medical and the Fremont Chamber of Commerce. Find a nomination form at www.fremontne.org.
As business development manager at Midland University, Brenda Wilberding often speaks with many alumni from the school.
An alumna herself, Wilberding said they often share experiences spent at the Fremont college.
“Then I get to share with them the experiences that our students are having right now,” she said. “So to really funnel that all together is what my job is, including just making sure that the people that are supporting Midland know that we appreciate everything that they do for us.”
For the past three years, Wilberding has worked at her alma mater in connecting the university with its various business partners. Two years prior, she joined the college as an admissions counselor.
Wilberding is a Fremont area native, marrying her husband, Brian, in 2012 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. The two have two daughters: 6-year-old Kalife and 2-year-old Revlyn.
Born and raised just north of Fremont, Wilberding, the youngest of four siblings, attended kindergarten and first grade at Rosedale Elementary School, a two-room schoolhouse that closed in 2002.
From there, Wilberding transferred to Linden Elementary School before attending Logan View High School. There, she acted in one-act plays, had the lead role in musicals and was a member of the dance, track and volleyball teams.
“I always like to say my one claim to fame is that I was Jordan Larson’s setter for three years because she also went there,” Wilberding said of the standout Husker and USA volleyball player. “All that in a fun, small school.”
Loving the small school feel, Wilberding came to Midland on a volleyball and theater scholarship after graduating in 2004.
“I studied journalism and then had an emphasis in advertising and public relations,” she said. “So I knew that I kind of wanted to be around people and help people, so that’s the direction that I went.”
Midland brought many opportunities for Wilberding, including a full-time position as assistant manager for Hy-Vee, a freshman volleyball coaching position at Logan View and an internship at Eagle Distributing.
While at Eagle Distributing, Wilberding helped the company with marketing for its nonalcoholic categories of beverages, including Jones Soda and Monster Energy, which she called a “competitive market.”
After graduating a semester early in 2007, Wilberding took a full-time position at Eagle Distributing, doing both sales and marketing and traveling throughout its seven-state territory.
“I always had to work really hard and make sure that I was treating my customers incredibly well,” she said. “So customer service was a really big takeaway from that that I felt was really important to make sure that I built connections with the people that I spoke with that were ordering and making sure that we had a good connection, that I was going to treat them well.”
Following this position, Wilberding returned to Hy-Vee as an assistant manager of wine and spirits in Omaha for three months. As she had worked in the floral shop in Fremont in high school, she took the position of manager of the department for three-and-a-half years before managing the wine and spirits and catering departments.
Like at Eagle Distributing, Wilberding said she learned important lessons about customer service and hard work at Hy-Vee. Additionally, she learned that she always had to do her homework and know her product.
“When people came in and they had a special occasion, they had a birthday they were celebrating or an anniversary and they needed your help picking out a product, you’re able to do your best to fulfill their need,” Wilberding said. “So I felt like it was very hard work, and I think that’s just kind of something that my parents and family instilled in me at a young age.”
After 13 total years with Hy-Vee, Wilberding said she decided she needed a change in her path in order to spend more time with her family. Soon, she found a job opening for an admissions counselor at Midland.
“I didn’t know if it would be my long-term position, but knew that I was really interested in coming back to Midland and helping students find the right school for them and really talk to them about what a small school can offer you and being able to continue to pursue your passions,” she said.
Wilberding joined the Midland team in 2015, working in the position for about a year-and-a-half. Toward the end of her role, she started helping someone transition away from the business development manager position.
“They were like, ‘You know what? You should definitely just apply for it because I think you’d be great. You love Fremont and being connected to Fremont, and that’s what this position needs,’” Wilberding said. “So that is when I started as a business development manager at Midland.”
Around the same time Wilberding came to Midland, Jessica Janssen, vice president of institutional advancement, also started her position, hiring Wilberding to her team in 2017.
“Brenda has an enthusiasm for Midland and the Fremont community that is truly unmatched,” she said. “She is smart, friendly and an amazing team player.”
In her position as business development manager, Wilberding works with about 120 businesses that partner with and give monetarily support to Midland and its students.
While many of the businesses give internship opportunities to Midland’s students, Midland is also able to give back through fundraising tailgates and golf tournaments, as well as offering volunteer support to nonprofits.
“I think the biggest thing with my position now and what’s led up to it is just the idea of providing really good customer service to our business partners, making sure that what they’re needing and what we’re needing are mutually beneficial,” Wilberding said.
For Wilberding, she said her favorite part of the job is to see the students come back to campus in the fall and attend the Back to Business Bash, which she said allows them to get to meet new people in the community.
“Our businesses get to meet a lot of our students for the first time and then also get to see some of our returning students that might be looking for jobs,” she said. “And so I think the fall, the buzz of energy, the opportunities for networking and building those relationships between businesses in Fremont and our students is probably the coolest part.”
Wilberding said her position has made her feel more comfortable with public speaking, which she said has been a “game-changer.”
“I think if you would have taken me five years back and told me I was going to speak in front of a group of people and tell them about what I do and what our needs are, I wouldn’t be able to do it, as much of an extrovert as I have always been,” she said. “All the activities that I’m involved in has made me feel a lot better about public speaking, and it’s just made me a more competent person.”
Janssen said Wilberding has done a fantastic job in her position of connecting community businesses and nonprofits to the Midland campus and its students.
“Since joining the advancement team, Brenda has taken our business supporter program to new levels, and has written grants that have supported projects like our campus arboretum,” she said.
Wilberding said she was also glad to have so many other young professionals in the Fremont area to work with.
“I feel like I can call on so many people in Fremont easily to ask a question, and they can do the same with me,” she said. “Not only have I gained this professional ground with having those relationships, but also just on a personal level with how many friends I feel like I’ve met.”
During her time in the Fremont community, Wilberding has joined the boards for the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce and Fremont Area Veterans Coalition. She is also a former chair and active member of the chamber’s diplomats and is a member of the Fremont Area Young Professionals.
“Brenda is an incredible professional that has given so much to the Fremont community through her work and volunteer service,” Janssen said. “She represents the Fremont community well, and will continue to do great things.”
With her position, Wilberding said she’s also been able to create relationships with people in the community, something she loves to do.
“The coolest thing really about my job is that I get to kind of be the helper to connect everybody and to really strengthen the relationship,” she said. “Because really, Midland needs Fremont, and I feel like Fremont really needs Midland, and so it’s fun to be that bridge, to make some of those opportunities happen.”
