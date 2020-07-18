20 Under 40: Wilberding builds bridge between Midland, businesses

While many of the businesses give internship opportunities to Midland’s students, Midland is also able to give back through fundraising tailgates and golf tournaments, as well as offering volunteer support to nonprofits.

“I think the biggest thing with my position now and what’s led up to it is just the idea of providing really good customer service to our business partners, making sure that what they’re needing and what we’re needing are mutually beneficial,” Wilberding said.

For Wilberding, she said her favorite part of the job is to see the students come back to campus in the fall and attend the Back to Business Bash, which she said allows them to get to meet new people in the community.

“Our businesses get to meet a lot of our students for the first time and then also get to see some of our returning students that might be looking for jobs,” she said. “And so I think the fall, the buzz of energy, the opportunities for networking and building those relationships between businesses in Fremont and our students is probably the coolest part.”

Wilberding said her position has made her feel more comfortable with public speaking, which she said has been a “game-changer.”