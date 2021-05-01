A-Plus Tree Service removes dead trees for free at state lakes

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As A-Plus is a member of the Nebraska Arbors Association, Bogus said they received an email asking members to do something special for the community and share pictures for the newsletter.

“So that kind of planted the idea,” he said. “And then I was just thinking of different areas around Fremont, some public areas like schools or lakes like this.”

Bogus said the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission was grateful for the offer, as Nebraska only has one tree crew that covers all of the state’s parks.

“There’s like 93 state parks, and so they get about a week from that tree crew here,” he said. “And really, you could spend multiple weeks out here just getting out all the broken branches and everything that’s overhanging these areas where a bunch of people are.”

Starting at 7 a.m., the team spent about eight hours removing eight dead trees hanging over campsite and roads. Bogus said the work done by the four-man team was standard for their usual work.

Although A-Plus doesn’t offer any tree-planting services, Bogus said he’s hoping to make the free removals an annual Arbor Day event for the company.