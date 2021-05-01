A-Plus Tree Service removes dead trees for free at state lakes

While some may picture Arbor Day to be a day of planting new trees, A-Plus Tree Service spent the day removing the dead ones.
On Friday, the business celebrated Arbor Day by removing dead trees at the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area for no charge at all.
“All of us come out here with our families all the time, and so we’ve known about several trees that could potentially fail and injure or kill somebody,” A-Plus Owner Brandon Bogus said. “And so I just contacted these guys and just asked them if they knew of any trees that they wanted to get out, and they already had quite a list for us.”
Bogus’ father, Mark, started A-Plus in 1991, one year after the birth of his son.
“When I was about 14, 15, I started helping him during the summers of high school and college,” Brandon Bogus said. “And since then, I’ve been helping him on and off.”
In May 2020, Bogus took over the business from his father. The company specializes in large, difficult tree removals in the Fremont area, as well as tree pruning, stump grinding and storm damage-related items.
“We have a big crane that we’re able to use, and we don’t have to send a guy up in a tree, so we can just grab limbs,” Bogus said. “The machine has a saw on it, so we can grab and cut, lower it to the ground.”
As A-Plus is a member of the Nebraska Arbors Association, Bogus said they received an email asking members to do something special for the community and share pictures for the newsletter.
“So that kind of planted the idea,” he said. “And then I was just thinking of different areas around Fremont, some public areas like schools or lakes like this.”
Bogus said the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission was grateful for the offer, as Nebraska only has one tree crew that covers all of the state’s parks.
“There’s like 93 state parks, and so they get about a week from that tree crew here,” he said. “And really, you could spend multiple weeks out here just getting out all the broken branches and everything that’s overhanging these areas where a bunch of people are.”
Starting at 7 a.m., the team spent about eight hours removing eight dead trees hanging over campsite and roads. Bogus said the work done by the four-man team was standard for their usual work.
Although A-Plus doesn’t offer any tree-planting services, Bogus said he’s hoping to make the free removals an annual Arbor Day event for the company.
“This is definitely what we specialize in, and so this is the best way that we can give back to a community that has given us so much,” he said. “And we just thought it’d be something that this area really needed, and it was just a way for us to offer our services as best we could.”