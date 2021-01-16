Adams begins new position with UScellular

UScellular has named Mike Adams as Area Vice President/General Manager for its Iowa and Nebraska Region. This is a new role for the company to lead both sales and operations for corporate owned and agent retail locations in both states.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Adams has more than 20 years of wireless sales experience. He joined UScellular in 2001 as an assistant store manager. Since then, Adams has held roles of increasing responsibility that include store manager, retail area sales manager, direct sales manager, business director of sales and director of sales for the corporate-owned channel in Iowa and Nebraska.

Adams has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Bellevue University. He lives in the Des Moines area with his wife and two children.

The new role of AVP/GM allows UScellular to tailor its support and offerings to the needs of individual communities, while managing its overall business, driving an exceptional customer experience and moving faster in a competitive wireless industry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.