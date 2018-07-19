Although construction on the new ALDI has yet to begin, the national grocery chain is wasting no time looking for local employees for Fremont’s newest grocery store.
ALDI is set to host a hiring event for its upcoming Fremont store on July 23 at the Holiday Inn Express at 2415 N. Lincoln Ave. The hiring event will feature two sessions on the 23rd, with the first running from 6-10 a.m. and the second from 4-8 p.m.
According to ALDI Olathe Division Vice President Mark Bersted, the grocery store is looking to hire 17 people to staff the Fremont store.
“Each store employs about 15 to 20 people,” he said. “ALDI streamlines its approach to staffing, creating cost-saving efficiencies that are passed onto customers.”
Bersted continued that job seekers who attend the hiring event should plan to bring a completed ALDI application if possible. He added that applicants are encouraged to bring along a resume, but that it is not required.
“If they are unable to obtain an ALDI application beforehand, they are invited to fill out an application at the event,” he said.
According to Bersted, the company offers wages and benefits that are higher than the national average for the retail industry. He also pointed to ALDI’s appearance on the Forbes list of America’s Best large Employers for the fourth consecutive year in 2018.
The starting wage for ALDI sales associates is $13.50 per hour. ALDI also offers employees working at least 25 hours per week full health insurance benefits, including dental coverage.
“Our strong track record of paying employees market-leading wages is one of the ways we recruit and retain the best talent,” he said. “As an employer of choice, we offer benefits well above minimum wage requirements and offer our employees generous compensation that is higher than other grocery retailers. We also reward our employees with frequent salary increases.”
Applicants must be 18-years or older to apply, and a drug screening and background check is required to be employed by ALDI.
Those who are unable to attend the hiring event can also apply by visiting another area ALDI store, or by visiting the website careers.aldi.us.