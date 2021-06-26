All Seasons Bait and Tackle provides resources for local anglers

“We’ll never sell fuel or anything, you’ll have to go to the gas station,” he said. “But other than that, we’d like people to just be able to stop here and get your bait, get your munchies and go on.”

With the owners of the store being fishers themselves, Barnhart said anyone can stop by and receive help as they decide what to purchase.

“So the nice thing about us is that you can come in here, and we can set you up with a fishing pole and a reel and get you lined up and put a hook on it, everything you need in order to just leave and go catch fish,” he said. “Even if you’re not an experienced fisherman, I can send you in the right direction.”

Since opening the store just over a month ago, Barnhart said customers have been excited to have a bait store in town instead of having to drive to Omaha.

“So just to have the resource here in the local community is going to be a huge deal,” he said. “And to have us be open all year-round will be a big deal.”

So far, Barnhart said his favorite part of the job has been the customers, some of which have already sent him photos of their catches to post on the wall.