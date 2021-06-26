All Seasons Bait and Tackle provides resources for local anglers

Situated on the south end of Inglewood just north of the Platte River, Nicholas Barnhart said All Seasons Bait and Tackle’s location just makes sense.
“With as many lakes and rivers right here, it’s foolish not to have something like this in town,” he said. “So it’s very, very good I think for the community. Everyone that comes in is like, ‘Finally.’”
On May 14, Barnhart, his wife, Veronica, and Justin and Brittany Peterson opened All Seasons at 1360 S. Broad St. The shop features a variety of bait, equipment and other necessities for fishers in the Fremont area.
Barnhart has more than 20 years of business experience in Fremont, having worked as a flooring contractor. As their daughters went to school together, the Barnharts became friends with the Petersons and bonded over their love of fishing.
“Fishing’s a huge interest of mine, I fish all the time,” Barnhart said. “Justin and Brittany, they like more of the catfishing, and I like more of the bass fishing.”
In January, Justin Peterson, who owns JP Fencing, approached Barnhart about his idea to open the business at the location.
“We looked at it and we were like, ‘Yeah, it looks like a bass shop,’” Barnhart said. “And so from there, we worked on it all winter, and this is what we ended up with.”
Together, the Barnharts own 50% of the business, while the Petersons own the other half. The store sells 6th Sense Fishing products, which include rods and other gear.
“We’re the only dealer around, so that makes it helpful,” Barnhart said. “So along with these, our other line that we’ve become dealers of is Mad Katz fishing rods, which are pretty popular, everyone really likes those, too.”
All Seasons features a variety of live bait, including goldfish, green sunfish, large and small minnows, chubs and crawdads.
“We have leeches, we have nightcrawlers, we have red worms, we’ve got all kinds of different bait,” Barnhart said. “We’ve got frozen bait with turkey liver, chicken liver, frozen minnows, shrimp, and then blackworms in here.”
As the name implies, All Seasons will also be open during the wintertime and provide the necessary gear to ice fish, Barnhart said.
“It’ll be constantly changing, and then about August, September, it’ll change over to some ice fishing stuff, so it’ll just be in and out,” he said. “Real estate, we don’t have a ton of it, but at the same time, we have enough that we can move stuff around a little bit.”
As the store also sells 6th Sense merchandise and food and drink for fishers, Barnhart said he hopes the business will be a one-stop shop for fishers as they head to the Platte River or Fremont Lakes.
“We’ll never sell fuel or anything, you’ll have to go to the gas station,” he said. “But other than that, we’d like people to just be able to stop here and get your bait, get your munchies and go on.”
With the owners of the store being fishers themselves, Barnhart said anyone can stop by and receive help as they decide what to purchase.
“So the nice thing about us is that you can come in here, and we can set you up with a fishing pole and a reel and get you lined up and put a hook on it, everything you need in order to just leave and go catch fish,” he said. “Even if you’re not an experienced fisherman, I can send you in the right direction.”
Since opening the store just over a month ago, Barnhart said customers have been excited to have a bait store in town instead of having to drive to Omaha.
“So just to have the resource here in the local community is going to be a huge deal,” he said. “And to have us be open all year-round will be a big deal.”
So far, Barnhart said his favorite part of the job has been the customers, some of which have already sent him photos of their catches to post on the wall.
“I’ve learned a lot already of different ways of fishing that I’m not accustomed to, so everyone has their own poison that they like, and it’s really interesting,” he said. “The people that I get to meet, it’s just unbelievable.”
Along with his wife and friends, Barnhart said he wants the Fremont community to know that they’ll be there for them when they need.
“We’re going to be here as long as they embrace us,” he said. “We’re going to try to keep new stuff in here and just keep it stocked and hopefully the resource just will be here.”