Allo Communications plans free barbecue on July 22

Allo Communications plans free barbecue
Allo Communications will be sponsoring a free barbecue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at Huey’s Smokehouse BBQ’s parking lot, 2204 N. Bell St., in Fremont.
Free food and drink will be provided.
Allo Communications is celebrating being a new local internet, TV and phone provider in Fremont.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
