Allo Communications plans free barbecue on July 22
Allo Communications plans free barbecue on July 22

Allo Communications plans free barbecue

Allo Communications will be sponsoring a free barbecue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at Huey’s Smokehouse BBQ’s parking lot, 2204 N. Bell St., in Fremont.

Free food and drink will be provided.

Allo Communications is celebrating being a new local internet, TV and phone provider in Fremont.

