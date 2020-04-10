Aman elected as board chair
Aman elected as board chair

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska (BCBSNE) board of directors has elected Karen B. Aman of Blair as board chair. Previous board chair George G. Beattie of Lincoln will continue to serve on the board as vice chair.

Aman is vice president of Mid America Computer Corporation (MACC) and owns EnSite, Incorporated. She has served on the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska board since 2009, as well as a previous term on the board from 1996 to 2005.

