The Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce presented its Hall of Fame Gala and 143rd Annual Banquet on Feb. 10 at Fremont Golf Club.

Mary Sendgraff from Allied Appliance and Custom Cabinets was recognized as the 2023 Hall of Fame inductee. Sendgraff was the first chairman for the Chamber and is the first female inducted into the Fremont Area Chamber Hall of Fame.

RTG Medical was announced as the 2023 Large Business of the Year. The other finalists were Christensen Lumber Company and Great Plains Communications.

Black Tie and White Satin was selected as the 2023 Small Business of the Year. The finalists also included Duncan Chiropractic Health Center and Tommy’s Express Car Wash.

S-2 Roll-offs, Refuse, and Recycling was selected as the 2023 Workforce Game Changer winner. Dairy Queen and Eagle Distributing of Nebraska also were finalists for the award.