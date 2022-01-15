Area towns will be served by expanded high-speed internet network

American Broadband, Nebraska, recently announced the approval of its application for grant funding to connect rural communities with reliable high-speed internet service through the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program.

The $776,000 grant awarded by the Nebraska Public Service Commission will support the expansion of American Broadband, Nebraska’s fiber broadband network, adding capacity to serve eastern Nebraska residential and business locations in Saunders, Dodge and Washington counties.

Customers in Leshara, Yutan, Nickerson and Fontanelle are anticipated to begin being served by the expanded network in 2023.

The Nebraska Legislature appropriated the funding for the American Broadband, Nebraska, expansion and other projects by passing the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Act, sponsored by Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson, Nebraska. The bill makes eligible $40 million in funding to internet providers over two years to expand access to broadband capable of download/upload speeds of 100/100 megabits per second (Mbps).

American Broadband, Nebraska’s fiber backbone offering provides up to 1Gbps of high-speed internet services – significantly faster speeds than what is currently offered in the expansion area and beneficial for common uses like e-commerce, data transmission and teleconferencing, as well as virtual and distance learning.

The Nebraska Legislature’s approval of allocating funding for broadband expansion comes as state governments throughout the country secure resources to improve connectivity and close the digital divide affecting rural communities. Through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, more than $40 billion in federal funding is allocated for state broadband deployment grants to connect unserved and underserved communities, bringing broadband access to millions of Americans.

