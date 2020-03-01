AT&T customers can breath a sign of relief with new store in Fremont

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

AT&T offers a range of wireless devices and plans for both new and existing customers. On March 2, it will launch AT&T TV, an Android-powered box that will allow for multiple video apps to be downloaded.

Uriguen said selling TV services is often difficult, as customers are limited by the providers in their area or by landlords.

“With AT&T TV, the only requirement is broadband internet,” he said. “If you have internet, you can self-install this and have live TV with shows and movies on demand.”

Prior to taking the Fremont position, Uriguen was working for an indirect AT&T agent in Florida and in talks to join Mobilelink, the largest indirect agent for Cricket Wireless. Mobilelink was approached by AT&T to form an indirect agent for them, Mobily.

“Before we finalized anything, Mobily was formed and I was put in front of the right people to be interviewed and screened for the store manager position in Nebraska for Fremont,” Uriguen said.

Uriguen said so far, the store has been positively received by the people of Fremont, as traffic has increased month over month.