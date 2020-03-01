AT&T customers can breath a sign of relief with new store in Fremont

AT&T customers in Fremont no longer have to travel to Omaha for their cell phone service needs.
Last November, AT&T opened its first location in Fremont, located at 3140 Elk Ln., Ste. 100.
The location held its ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce on Feb 21. Over 30 people were in attendance.
“We had a lot of great, outpouring support from this very tight-knit community,” store manager Daniel Uriguen said. “It was just wonderful.”
Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tara Lea said the chamber was excited to have an AT&T location in Fremont.
“In the past, members of our community had to drive into Omaha to buy new products or to get their current products repaired,” she said. “We look forward to them being an amazing community partner for many years to come.”
Uriguen, who has been with AT&T since January 2019, said he’s incredibly pleased with the AT&T team, which he said is incredibly knowledgeable in terms of products and services.
“The stigma that we’re getting away from is, a lot of people have that misconception of, ‘I don’t want to go into stores anymore because all they want to do is sell me stuff,’” he said. “So we’re doing our best to fit customers into products and services that add value and benefits to their lives.”
You have free articles remaining.
AT&T offers a range of wireless devices and plans for both new and existing customers. On March 2, it will launch AT&T TV, an Android-powered box that will allow for multiple video apps to be downloaded.
Uriguen said selling TV services is often difficult, as customers are limited by the providers in their area or by landlords.
“With AT&T TV, the only requirement is broadband internet,” he said. “If you have internet, you can self-install this and have live TV with shows and movies on demand.”
Prior to taking the Fremont position, Uriguen was working for an indirect AT&T agent in Florida and in talks to join Mobilelink, the largest indirect agent for Cricket Wireless. Mobilelink was approached by AT&T to form an indirect agent for them, Mobily.
“Before we finalized anything, Mobily was formed and I was put in front of the right people to be interviewed and screened for the store manager position in Nebraska for Fremont,” Uriguen said.
Uriguen said so far, the store has been positively received by the people of Fremont, as traffic has increased month over month.
“A lot of people are thankful that we’re here, because now they don’t have to drive out to Omaha to the next closest AT&T,” he said. “So a lot of our customers, as they’re starting to realize that we’re here, are now incredibly thankful.”
Uriguen said he appreciate’s AT&T’s culture of getting out into the community and building relationships. Part of this has been through community events, including table events with different businesses.
AT&T also has FirstNet, a communication network for first responders that ensure a steady connection, something that Uriguen said he wants to see used.
“So we’ve set up a lot of events with the police station and the fire station,” he said. “We’re just getting out of the four walls and getting to know the community.”