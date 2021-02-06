Baker's provides matching gift as part of local hunger campaign

Conagra Brands announced Friday that with the generous support of the greater Omaha community, the 14th annual Shine the Light on Hunger campaign surpassed its goal of raising 1.5 million meals by 442%. The final number, 6,625,181 meals, was announced at a virtual press conference Friday morning.

“This year, more than ever, children, families, and seniors need our help. The overwhelmingly positive response from the community shows how much they care. This year’s campaign was a tremendous success, with more than 6.6 million meals generated for Food Bank for the Heartland which serves more than 600 network partners in Nebraska and western Iowa including pantries, schools, emergency shelters, and meal providers,” said Rick Hansen, vice president of human resources for Conagra Brands.

Leading community partners included: Baker’s Supermarkets, The Capitol District, The Durham Museum, Holland Performing Arts Center, Joslyn Art Museum, Omaha Children’s Museum, Omaha Community Playhouse, Omaha Symphony, Opera Omaha, and Hilton Omaha.