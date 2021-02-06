Baker's provides matching gift as part of local hunger campaign

Conagra Brands announced Friday that with the generous support of the greater Omaha community, the 14th annual Shine the Light on Hunger campaign surpassed its goal of raising 1.5 million meals by 442%. The final number, 6,625,181 meals, was announced at a virtual press conference Friday morning.
“This year, more than ever, children, families, and seniors need our help. The overwhelmingly positive response from the community shows how much they care. This year’s campaign was a tremendous success, with more than 6.6 million meals generated for Food Bank for the Heartland which serves more than 600 network partners in Nebraska and western Iowa including pantries, schools, emergency shelters, and meal providers,” said Rick Hansen, vice president of human resources for Conagra Brands.
Leading community partners included: Baker’s Supermarkets, The Capitol District, The Durham Museum, Holland Performing Arts Center, Joslyn Art Museum, Omaha Children’s Museum, Omaha Community Playhouse, Omaha Symphony, Opera Omaha, and Hilton Omaha.
“We share our heartfelt appreciation to our Baker’s customers and associates for once again opening their hearts to support Shine the Light on Hunger,” said Sheila Regehr, corporate affairs manager at Baker’s. “This year, food donations collected at Baker’s went even further thanks to a matching contribution of $20,000 from our Kroger’s Zero Hunger Zero Waste Foundation. We are happy to do our part to help our neighbors in the greater Omaha Community.”
New this year, Park Omaha participated by encouraging the public to make monetary donations through special, candy cane striped, “parking meters” strategically located on sidewalks near businesses in the Old Market, Blackstone District, and Midtown Crossing. These “parking meters” accepted donations of coins and promoted a Text to Give option, all to support Food Bank for the Heartland.
Conagra Brands Foundation matched all campaign funds up to $100,000. Baker’s made a matching gift of $20,000 and the Holiday Lights Festival provided a gift of $12,500 to support the important work of the Food Bank.