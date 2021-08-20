Bark in the Park is Saturday

Furever Home Inc. is holding its annual Bark in the Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Clemmons Park.

The event is open to the public and is held as a way to give thanks to volunteers and the community for the support given throughout the year. Bark in the Park features a split the pot and other raffles, pet fire safety, a dunk tank, concessions, face painting, agility course, dog training, vendors, and more. In attendance will be K-9 officer Apollo with the Fremont Police Department.

Visit Furever Home Inc. on Facebook for more information.

FurEver Home, Inc. is an animal rescue located in Fremont with the goal of improving the lives of animals and their owners through adoptions, fostering, owner support, training, and education. They divert pets from unstable situations into more stable homes and also work with surrounding area shelters to house strays, help rehome, and save animals from euthanization across the Midwest.

