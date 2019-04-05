Tad Bauer, president of Bauer Built Inc. of Durand, Wisconsin, has announced the acquisition of the commercial tire division of Allied Oil & Tire Company effective April 1.
Allied, headquartered in Omaha, was founded over 60 years ago in 1958 by Conrad Heinson. The acquisition includes commercial tire centers in Omaha; Kansas City and Joplin, Missouri; Wichita, Kansas; Des Moines, Iowa; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and Sioux City, Iowa.
It also includes a Michelin Retread Technologies (MRTI) retread plant and a wheel-refinishing operation, both in Omaha. With the divestiture of the tire business, Allied Oil will focus on expansion of their lubricants business and Industrial Services division. The name will revert back to Allied Oil & Supply Inc. with 100% ownership by the Conrad Heinson family.
Bauer Built will be retaining almost 90 employees from Allied and hiring a few more. When things settle down, Bauer estimates that the company will be adding approximately 100 people to its existing 500 for a total employment force of approximately 600 people.
Bauer Built, founded in 1944 by G.F. “Sam” Bauer, will be 75 years old on April 18. The original business was a bulk petroleum business but shortly after, in January 1945, the company began selling tires and related services. With the Allied acquisition, Bauer Built now has 40 Tire and Service Centers, eight MRTI plants, and three wheel-refinishing operations, spread across 10 Midwest states. They also continue to operate the bulk petroleum business referred to as Bauer Built Oil out of their headquarters in Durand.
