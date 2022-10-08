Beacom Health welcomes new physician assistant

Beacom Health, a Nye Health Services Company, has announced the addition of Becky Guzinski to its team as a physician assistant. Guzinski brings over 20 years of experience in the medical field and is highly skilled in family medicine and women's health.

“We are thrilled to have Becky join our team,” Dr. Matthew Beacom said. “She approaches her professional duties with both kindness and compassion. Her skills in communication and listening will be a true asset to our patients.”

Guzinski was born and raised in Schuyler, Nebraska. She received her Bachelor’s in Science from Concordia University and her Master’s of Physician Assistant Studies from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. She enjoys playing basketball with her husband and four daughters when she’s not working.

Beacom Health, a Nye Health Services Company, exists to provide the best in medical care by being fully dedicated, accessible, and patient-centered. For more information on Beacom Health, call 402-721-8830. To learn more about Nye Health Services and its award-winning senior services, visit nyehealthservices.com.