Beacom joining Nye Health Services as medical director

Nye Health Services has announced that Dr. Matthew Beacom is joining the Nye Health Services team. Effective Sept. 1, Beacom will become medical director for Nye Health Services’ campuses in Fremont, Norfolk and Lincoln as well as Nye Home Health Care.

“His passion for serving older adults and his wealth of medical expertise makes this a great partnership,” said Russell Peterson, CEO of Nye Health Services. “Our industry is facing significant transitions. Nye has always been committed to providing the highest quality care for our residents. Having a physician on staff to serve as medical director and educator allows us to achieve results unparalleled in our industry.”

Beacom and his team will continue to provide medical services to the patients of Beacom Health Clinic. Beacom is also currently serving as medical director for a national hospice program and is the director of rural health for the College of Public Health, as part of his duties with the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

“His commitment to the education of health care professionals, development of clinical best practices and oversight of clinical outcomes are so important to ensuring we are delivering the best quality of services to our residents,” said Kristin Harris, vice president of operations for Nye Health Services.

“We have a sincere appreciation for the physicians who have served as medical directors for our campuses, they each have done an excellent job,” said Ron Gross, president of Nye Health Services.

As medical director for Nye Health Services, Beacom will provide medical oversight for each of the Nye campuses as well as Nye Home Health Care. Nye Health Services has five communities in Eastern Nebraska, offering a continuum of services from independent living to skilled nursing, memory care, and home health care services.

For additional information, visit nyehealthservices.com.