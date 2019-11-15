Cuddly bears named after Bella, a special little girl at St. Jude, are waiting at Gordmans as the gift of hope this holiday season. Bella has childhood cancer and is getting the expert care she needs from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
This holiday season, Gordmans is bringing the St. Jude mission into its stores with BEARS that CARE. Through New Year’s Eve, guests can help families by purchasing the bears for under $10; Gordmans will donate $2 of each bear sale to St. Jude. Families at St. Jude never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.
Gordmans, which is part of the Stage community of stores, also will donate $1 on behalf of the first 35,000 guests who use the hashtag #bearsthatcare on Gordmans’ Facebook and Instagram pages. Additionally, guests have the opportunity to make a donation at checkout in their local Gordmans store or online at gordmans.com/stjude, and 100% of the donations will go to St. Jude.
With the help and generosity of its guests, the Stage community of stores raised just under $900,000 for St. Jude in 2018 and over $6 million in the past six years.