Beck's Thrifty Lube under new ownership as Cornhusker Express Lube

After 11 years of ownership, Kevin and Lisa Beck are stepping down as owners of Beck’s Thrifty Lube.
“I needed to take a step back, and so that was kind of our decision to step back and re-evaluate what we wanted to do,” Kevin Beck said. “And with selling the business, it just seemed like it was the right time to do it.”
The business at 2210 N. Bell St. was purchased by Brian Fox, owner of Cornhusker Auto Wash in Bellevue. The company started operations as Cornhusker Express Lube on Monday, exactly 11 years after the Becks took ownership.
After working as a mechanic in the car dealership business for more than 20 years, Beck left due to health issues in 2009. Shortly after, he and his wife purchased Thrifty Lube from Scott Palmer, who owned the business for 17 years.
On Feb. 1, 2010, the Becks opened the location as Beck’s Thrifty Lube, offering a fast spot for oil change services.
“We don’t do anything major at all, just oil changes, wiper blades, air filters, headlights, tail lights, transmission flushes once in a while, some differential services,” Beck said. “I did bring in air conditioning service into that as well over the years.”
Beck’s Thrifty Lube saw major success during the next decade, almost more than doubling its customer base. Beck attributed this accomplishment to two reasons, the first being its excellent customer service.
“I think just over the years, word had gotten out that I tried to take care of my customers like they were my family, and they were,” he said. “So that was my priority, was just to treat them like I wanted to be treated.”
Along with the location’s business practices, Beck’s Thrifty Lube also became known for the marque outside, which featured humorous messages for customers, as well as drivers going down Bell Street.
“I just started putting up quick little puns, plays on words, little memes, whatever you want to call it, and it just sort of took off over time and kind of made it the notoriety of our business,” he said.
Since the practice first started eight or nine years ago at the suggestion of Lisa Beck, Kevin Beck said he’s continued to take jokes he’s found and place them on the signage.
More significantly, the signage caught the attention of Sen. Ben Sasse, one of Beck’s Thrifty Lube’s customers, who posted one of the messages to his Twitter account in 2018.
November 12, 2018
“It came to the point where I really didn’t need to advertise at all,” he said. “It was just word-of-mouth of our business practices and then the marquee were the two things that put us on the map.”
A few months ago, Beck said he started talking to his wife about selling the business.
“I had three surgeries in the last 10-11 years on one shoulder and a knee,” he said. “And just all my years at the dealership took its toll and just all that was still taking its toll, even though I wasn’t doing it on a physical day-to-day basis.”
As he wanted the future owners to take care of his customers and staff, Beck said he was tentative about the prospect of selling.
“I went back and forth for a couple months. I just wasn’t sure if I was ready to sell it, and a couple of times, I decided I wasn’t going to,” he said. “But in the end, the opportunity presented itself with Brian, and it was just an offer I couldn’t refuse.”
Nick Toyne, operations manager for Cornhusker Express Lube, said business has been going well since the transfer, averaging about 30 to 50 cars a day.
“Most of them have been pretty open to us and said they’re going to keep coming and stuff like that,” he said. “Beck’s had a really good reputation for customer service, taking care of the customer, and that’s what we’re all about, too.”
Toyne has been with Cornhusker Auto Wash since 1993, seven years after it opened its doors in Bellevue. The community also has a Cornhusker Express Lube, which opened in 1997.
With the transfer, Toyne said not too much was changed with the operations of the location.
“Mostly, the only thing we’ve done so far is buy a few tools and upgrade the computer system,” he said. “But other than that, it was a pretty good turnaround.”
Keeping with the location’s tradition, Toyne also said as Cornhusker Express Lube, the business won’t add too many new services than what it has now.
“We do plan on in the future opening a third bay, and with that might come the opportunity for tire rotations if we put a lift in over there,” he said. “But that’s kind of all up in the air at the moment.”
Although he was apprehensive at first about selling, Beck said Cornhusker Express Lube had an identical business model to his, which includes taking care of customers in a timely manner.
“I toured [Fox’s] facility down in Bellevue where he’s from, and I loved how it resonated with ours,” he said. “And I was like, ‘This is a perfect fit.’”
Although he said he’ll miss his old customers, Beck said his old business is in “great hands” with Cornhusker Express Lube.
“We’re excited to be here,” Toyne said, “and we can’t wait to serve this community to the fullest and keep their cars running.”