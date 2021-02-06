Beck's Thrifty Lube under new ownership as Cornhusker Express Lube

“I think just over the years, word had gotten out that I tried to take care of my customers like they were my family, and they were,” he said. “So that was my priority, was just to treat them like I wanted to be treated.”

Along with the location’s business practices, Beck’s Thrifty Lube also became known for the marque outside, which featured humorous messages for customers, as well as drivers going down Bell Street.

“I just started putting up quick little puns, plays on words, little memes, whatever you want to call it, and it just sort of took off over time and kind of made it the notoriety of our business,” he said.

Since the practice first started eight or nine years ago at the suggestion of Lisa Beck, Kevin Beck said he’s continued to take jokes he’s found and place them on the signage.

More significantly, the signage caught the attention of Sen. Ben Sasse, one of Beck’s Thrifty Lube’s customers, who posted one of the messages to his Twitter account in 2018.

“It came to the point where I really didn’t need to advertise at all,” he said. “It was just word-of-mouth of our business practices and then the marquee were the two things that put us on the map.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}