Belina joins Nye Square as its executive director

Nye Square has welcomed Brooke Belina as its new executive director.

Belina comes to Nye Square with extensive industry experience, from her first job as a CNA to her most recent position as the executive director of a Continuum of Care Facility.

“Brooke’s depth of experience in the senior health care industry allows her to lead our campus with a complete understanding of our community and the needs of our residents. We are confident that her passionate and personalized management style, along with her joyful and spirited personality, will allow her to continue the success that has been created at Nye Square,” Kristin Harris, vice president of operations,” said in a press release.

Belina was born and raised on a farm in Arlington, and graduated from Arlington High School. She received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Wayne State College and her Master’s in Gerontology and Mental Health from Concordia University. When she’s not working, she enjoys spending time with her husband and two young daughters on her family’s farm.

“My whole life, I have been passionate about providing exceptional services to seniors. I am excited to join the Nye Square team as the executive director and develop strong relationships with our residents,” Belina said.

Nye Square, a Nye Health Services campus, provides independent and assisted living apartments to seniors in the Fremont community. For more information on Nye Square’s services, call the campus at 402-721-9224. To learn more about Nye Health Services and each of its local campuses, visit www.nyehealthservices.com.

