Best of Fremont 2018

A/C & Heating

Winner: All Systems

Runner Up: Getzschman Heating and A/C

Accounting Firm

Winner: Ann's Bookkeeping Services

Runner Up: Erickson & Brooks

Apartments

Winner: Deerfield Clubhouse Apartments

Runner Up: Nye Square

Appliance Repair

Winner: Allied Appliance

Runner Up: The Appliance M.D.

Assisted Living

Winner: Nye Square

Runner Up: The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens

Attorney (Office)

Winner: Sidner Law

Runner Up: Roberts Law Office

Auction Company

Winner: Jack Nitz & Associates

Runner Up: Glenn Martindale & Associates

Bank

Winner: First National Bank

Runner Up: Pinnacle Bank

Bank Teller (with Bank)

Winner: Kelsey Carlson (First National)

Runner Up: Allie (Pinnacle Bank)

Cellular Service

Winner: Verizon Wireless

Runner Up: Selectel Wireless

Cleaning Service

Winner: Full Throttle Cleaning & Restoration

Runner Up: True Sparkle Cleaning Service

Community-Oriented Business

Winner: Hy-Vee

Runner Up: Fremont Family YMCA

Computer Dealer Services

Winner: Staples

Runner Up: The Computer Guy

Construction Company

Winner: Pave The Way Concrete

Runner Up: Mike Bennett & Associates

Convenience Store/Gas Station

Winner: Hy-Vee

Runner Up: Casey's General Store

Day Care

Winner: Salem Little Saints Child Care

Runner Up: Trinity Early Childhood Center

Downtown Business

Winner: Lou's Sporting Goods

Runner Up: One Stop Comics

Electrician

Winner: Brad's Electric

Runner Up: Fremont Electric

Exterminator

Winner: Pest Pros Inc.

Runner Up: Pest-Trol Services

Florist

Winner: Green's Florist

Runner Up: Hy-Vee

Funeral Home

Winner: Moser Memorial Chapel

Runner Up: Ludvigsen Mortuary

Garage Door Sales/Service

Winner: AAA Garage Door/Husker Door

Runner Up: Fremont Builders Supply Inc.

General Contractor

Winner: Handyman Dan Inc.

Runner Up: Kent Adams Construction

Home Builder

Winner: Corey Bentley Construction

Runner Up: Boltinghouse Homes

Insurance Agent (Office)

Winner: Midwest Regional/Nicole Johnson

Runner Up: State Farm/Gaylord Mussman

Investment Service

Winner: Edward Jones

Runner Up: Guilliatt & Associates

Landscaping Service

Winner: Siffring Landscaping & Garden Center

Runner Up: Landscape Creations

Lawn Care Service

Winner: The 5th Season Inc.

Runner Up: Indra Mowing Service LLC

Nursing Home

Winner: Nye Legacy

Runner Up: Dunklau Gardens

Office Supplier

Winner: Staples

Runner Up: Office Net

Pet Grooming

Winner: Royl Kennels

Runner Up: Animal Medical Clinic

Photographer

Winner: Dawn Arett Photography

Runner Up: Vic Radar Photography & Video

Plumber

Winner: All Systems

Runner Up: Wiese Plumbing & Excavating Inc.

Preschool

Winner: Archbishop Bergan Little Knights

Runner Up: Trinity Lutheran Early Childhood Center

Printing Company

Winner: Max D

Runner Up: Big B's Business Center

Real Estate Company

Winner: NP Dodge Real Estate

Runner Up: Don Peterson & Associates

Realtor (with Company)

Winner: Sam Heineman-Dodge County Realty Group

Runner Up: Trisha Nelson-NP Dodge

Receptionist (with Company)

Winner: Mary Williamson (Pinnacle Bank)

Runner Up: Sydney Draper (Duncan Chiropractic)

Roofing Contractor

Winner: Harris Exteriors

Runner Up: Bluest Sky Roofing

Self Storage

Winner: Simanek Storage

Runner Up: All-Stor Self Storage

Siding Contractor

Winner: Harris Exteriors

Runner Up: Metro Exteriors

Staffing Agency

Winner: Premier Staffing

Runner Up: RTG Medical

Tax Service

Winner: Ann's Bookkeeping Services

Runner Up: Nieman Bookkeeping & Tax Services

Tree Service

Winner: Indra Tree Care & Mowing Services

Runner Up: A Plus Tree Service

Veterinarian

Winner: Rohrig Animal Hospital

Runner Up: Animal Medical Clinic

