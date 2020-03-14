Big Busy B's to close doors after over 20 years in Fremont

After two decades as a family-owned business in the Fremont community, Big Busy B’s Design and Print will close its doors in May.
“With much thought and consideration, we decided not to renew our software, equipment and leases,” co-owner Brenda Humlicek said. “So after 22-and-a-half years of owning Big Busy B’s, we are retiring and our business is for sale.”
Big Busy B’s, located at 29 W. Sixth St., has provided the community with printing, copying and faxing services, as well as scrapbooking and craft items since it opened in 1997.
Big Busy B’s is holding a retirement sale, with 35% off scrapbooking and craft items, as well as sales on fixtures and racks. The store is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The store’s last open day to the public will be on May 21 if it is not sold to another owner.
“We’re hoping that someone who has the same love and compassion we have for our customers and their projects will buy it,” Humlicek said.
The store was purchased in October 1997 by Humlicek, her husband, Gary, and her parents, Vernon and Sharon Flamme.
Humlicek, who has a bachelor’s in graphic design from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, was working as a designer for Brian Godden, who was the previous owner of the store.
The store was originally named “Big B’s,” came from a nickname of Godden’s, who used to be a football player.
“A few years after purchasing the business, we expanded into rubber stamps and designing and printing our own scrapbooking paper,” Humlicek said.
That part of the business became Busy B’s Stamp and Scrapbook Studio, which later combined with the printing side to become Big Busy B’s Design and Print.
Along with working at Big Busy B’s, the Humliceks and the Flammes also run their own row crop operations, with the Humliceks also owning cattle with their daughters, Alexandria and Ashley.
But despite their farming lifestyle, the family all stayed active in the business, with Gary Humlicek and Vernon Flamme helping out with projects or when items needed to be fixed, built or maintained.
“Mom and I are at Big Busy B’s every day, wanting to run our business with a hands-on approach, from greeting the customers when they walk in to running the equipment, all and everything in between,” Brenda Humlicek said. “We want to know our customers and build relationships with them.”
The decision to close came after the owners conducted a yearly plan for the store in January when they discovered that 95% of their three-, four- and five-year leases on software and printers were up for renewal in May.
With her mother celebrating her 74th birthday, Humlicek said she knew it was time to close soon.
“We soul-searched in January and February, as we truly enjoy our customers and what we do,” she said. “Mom and I always said that we came in together, that we would go out together.”
Over the years, Humlicek said Big Busy B’s has created so many wonderful memories, relationships and friendships with its employees and vendors.
Most of all, Big Busy B’s has always shown care to its customers, seeing its services as something more than just delivering pieces of paper, Humlicek said.
“It’s a photo of a loved one, it’s the excitement of building a new house, it’s celebrating a wedding or a first birthday. We put our love and compassion into each project because we genuinely care,” she said. “We also have the passion to never stop learning, as there’s always a new idea a customer comes up with, and we get the opportunity to figure out a way that we can help them.”
Humlicek encouraged anyone who is interested in buying Big Busy B’s to call Sam Heineman with Dodge County Realty Group at 402-880-4864.
“We’re hoping that someone buys our business and will pick up right where we leave off,” she said. “However, that is in God’s hands.”