Big Busy B's to close doors after over 20 years in Fremont

With her mother celebrating her 74th birthday, Humlicek said she knew it was time to close soon.

“We soul-searched in January and February, as we truly enjoy our customers and what we do,” she said. “Mom and I always said that we came in together, that we would go out together.”

Over the years, Humlicek said Big Busy B’s has created so many wonderful memories, relationships and friendships with its employees and vendors.

Most of all, Big Busy B’s has always shown care to its customers, seeing its services as something more than just delivering pieces of paper, Humlicek said.

“It’s a photo of a loved one, it’s the excitement of building a new house, it’s celebrating a wedding or a first birthday. We put our love and compassion into each project because we genuinely care,” she said. “We also have the passion to never stop learning, as there’s always a new idea a customer comes up with, and we get the opportunity to figure out a way that we can help them.”

Humlicek encouraged anyone who is interested in buying Big Busy B’s to call Sam Heineman with Dodge County Realty Group at 402-880-4864.

“We’re hoping that someone buys our business and will pick up right where we leave off,” she said. “However, that is in God’s hands.”

