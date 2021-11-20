 Skip to main content
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska Medicare plans receiving ratings

BlueCross BlueShield logo

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has awarded the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska Access PPO Medicare Advantage plan a 4-star rating and assigned the company’s Core HMO Medicare Advantage plan a 4.5-star rating for 2022.

Medicare Star Ratings are issued by CMS annually and rate health plans on a scale of one to five stars, with five being the highest. Star Ratings measure the experiences Medicare members have with their health plan and health care system and are based on more than 40 quality measures.

These measures rank the quality of:

  • Maintenance of health: preventative health, routine screenings and vaccines
  • Management of chronic medical conditions
  • Member satisfaction with their providers and access to care
  • Member complaints and appeals
  • Customer service

The annual Medicare Star Ratings are posted online at www.medicare.gov.

