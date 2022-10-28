Boo Wash to raise money for local charity

Cornhusker Auto Wash at 1915 N. Bell St. in Fremont will be having a Boo Wash from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, and 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
The cost is $10 for a Works Wash. All proceeds will be donated to a local charity.
Candy will be available for kids on Halloween.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
