Brady's Meats & Foods in Fremont has a new owner

Brady's Meats & Foods

Cubby’s Convenience Stores has acquired Brady’s Meats & Foods, 450 S. Broad St., in Fremont. The store will be the seventh grocery store in the Cubby’s chain of 38 convenience stores.

 Tammy Greunke

Cubby’s Convenience Stores has acquired Brady’s Meats & Foods, 450 S. Broad St., in Fremont.

The store will be the seventh grocery store in the Cubby’s chain of 38 convenience stores, a news release said.

Cubby’s renovation plans will include a partnership with CENEX for petroleum, Chester’s Chicken, and a new food service concept that will be unveiled at a later date.

“The addition of this store furthers our grocery offerings as Cubby’s continues to grow,” the news release said. “C store/grocery hybrids stores are an excellent way to serve smaller communities, and we are excited to add this location in Fremont.”

Cubby’s also owns the convenience store at 209 W. 23rd St. in Fremont.

