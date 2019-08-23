Dr. Troy Brainard of Brainard Chiropractic in Fremont was appointed president of the board of directors this past weekend in Lincoln at the Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association’s (NCPA) annual membership meeting. Brainard, who will serve a two-year term, will lead board activities and provide general oversight of the NCPA’s objectives.
“I am excited that Dr. Brainard has assumed the role of board president and am confident he will do an outstanding job in assisting with the development of the association,” said outgoing president, Dr. Jeff Johnson of Lincoln. Brainard graduated from Palmer Chiropractic College in Davenport, Iowa, before opening his own practice in Fremont in 1997.
Brainard says, “It is an honor to be elected and lead a great association such as the NCPA. We will continue to work together to grow chiropractic in Nebraska and be a beacon of leadership for the rest of the country.”
Other board appointments at the annual membership meeting included Dr. Christopher Murray of Hastings, who will serve as president-elect and Dr. Brad Stauffer of Gretna, who will serve as vice-president. In addition, Dr. Jeff Johnson was honored as the Ritch E. Miller Chiropractor of the Year by his peers for his leadership and contributions during his term as president.
The Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association is a professional association of chiropractic physicians founded in 1915, whose mission is to promote and advance the chiropractic profession in the state of Nebraska. The association is actively involved throughout the state by sponsoring the Nebraska School Activities Association, Husker Sports, Lincoln Marathon and Cornhusker State Games.