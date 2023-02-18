Kevin Brenneis of the DPA Insurance Services Agency has achieved the President’s Club distinction with Auto-Owners Life Insurance Company for 2022.

The President’s Club honors the top 25 Life, Health and Annuity agents nationwide for Auto-Owners Life Insurance Company in a calendar year. Auto-Owners, a Fortune 500 Company, currently has over 21,000 authorized agents in 30 states. This is Brenneis’ first time earning the President’s Club award.