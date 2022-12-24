Brutal cold doesn’t affect downtown shoppers much

Despite below 0 degree temperatures and a brutal, biting wind chill reaching down into the negative 20s and 30s, Fremont and Dodge County shoppers are still seeking last minute presents in the city’s downtown business corridor.

Many businesses along Main Street remained open on Thursday, were open Friday and have plans to be open for shoppers on Saturday, representatives and owners of assorted stores told the Fremont Tribune.

“We are open,” said Sandra Murray, owner of trendy clothing store Fia and Belle on Sixth Street on Friday afternoon. “We were open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Thursday), we’re going kind of slow. We had customers, but it was not the level we usually see in the last week before Christmas.”

Around the corner at the Wise Olde Owl on Main Street, store employee Bev Goodwin said customers have flowed into the gift card and bookstore as usual and staff has been busy wrapping gifts.

“We are so busy, we are having a very good time this week with customers shopping as usual,” Goodwin said on Friday. “There has been a lot of people shopping, and we’re doing gift wrapping and having fun.”

Goodwin said the store was open on Thursday, had normal hours on Friday, and on Christmas Eve will offer shoppers the usual gifts and items they sell.

“We’ll be open (Saturday) until 4 p.m.,” she added.

Another popular downtown clothing store – Smitten+ Steel – was open Thursday and Friday, and plans to be open on Saturday, said store staffer Kristen Daniels.

“We were open as usual (Thursday). We were rather busy for the Thursday shopping,” Daniels added. “We’re doing OK, all things considered. We plan to be open on Saturday.”

The downtown Fremont area is one of the better known antique hotspots in Eastern Nebraska, and Yankee Peddler West owner Vince O’Connor was open and selling his wares along with serving hot beverages to last minute shoppers.

“I here ’til maybe 4 p.m. or 4:30 p.m. today,” O’Connor said on Friday. “We’ll see how it goes with customers. (Thursday) we didn’t even open. A lot of times, people are hit and miss. We just had four customers come in and made three sales, so it isn’t too bad.”

Over at alternative gift shop Ambient Crystals Company, which specializes in metaphysical and spiritual crystals and other goods aimed to boost wellness and mood, owner Kylie Alvarado said she has had a relatively normal customer flow during the icy weather event.

“With this weather, you’d think it’d be slow, but it has been normal,” Alvarado said of her business over Thursday and Friday. “It has been pretty decent, kind of surprising. I’m happy to be able to offer in-town shopping so people don’t have to drive.”

Alvarado said she shortened her hours of opening on Thursday, “due to the cold,” and plans to be open from noon until 9 p.m. on Saturday depending on how much business she experiences.

Alvarado was one of several business owners who said the ultra cold temperatures had some affect on her storefront, but overall the heat was on and the store toasty.

“My windows have been frosted over,” she added. “I’ve had to defrost the windows so people can see my ‘open’ sign in the window. There have been bursts of four to five shoppers who will come in, and it energizes you.”

Back at Fia and Belle, the cold temperatures have had an affect on the store’s staff and shoppers Murray explained. She said the brutally low temperatures and high winds have created the coldest weather she’s experienced as a Fremont resident.

“I’ve had heat running all night, and when I came in (Friday), it was 57 degrees,” Murray said. “Customers don’t really want to try on clothes in a cold store.”

At Yankee Peddler West, O’Connor said considering the fact his store is in a building dating back to the 1880s, his business has been warm and welcoming for shoppers.

“Come in, and I’ll have some warm beverages for you,” he offered.

For shoppers looking for an adult beverage and hot wings to stir their inner furnace, the L.A. Fireproof Door Company bar and grill on Main Street is open for normal hours.

Bartender Parrish Blanding said business owners at the popular downtown watering joint were not sure what the weather would lead to in regard to patrons seeking fun and a good time.

“We were kind of planning on having limited hours (on Thursday), but we ended up being open all night and had a lot of customers,” Blanding noted. “We weren’t super busy, but we had a good steady lunch on Friday. People are coming in and having fun.”

The remnants of Winter Storm Elliott are expected to move eastward on Saturday, with the nastiest of the cold diminishing and temperatures warming up.

Officials with the National Weather Service office in Valley are predicting a high temperature on Saturday of 11 degrees Fahrenheit. On Sunday, Christmas Day, temperatures are expected to hit a high of 19 degrees Fahrenheit.