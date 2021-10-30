Businesses honored at Fremont Chamber's annual banquet and gala

Three local businesses and a longtime business owner were honored by the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce last week.

The chamber’s 141st annual Banquet and Hall of Fame Gala took place Oct. 21 at Fremont Golf Club.

At the event, Three Rivers Public Health Department won the Small Business of the Year Award, WholeStone Farms won Large Business of the Year and DPA Auctions won Workforce Game Changer.

The event’s finalists were Home Instead Senior Care and INSPRO Insurance for Large Business, Fremont Therapy and Wellness and La Hacienda for Small Business and Dodge County Realty Group and EleMETAL Fabrication and Machine for Workforce Game Changer.

Additionally, Gene Steffensmeier was inducted into the chamber’s Hall of Fame. Prior to his death in November 2020, he was owner of Gene Steffy Auto Group, which has Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram locations in Fremont and a Ford location in Columbus.

“We thought it was a wonderful evening, and I thought the chamber did a great job of recognizing my father’s accomplishments,” said Joe Steffensmeier, general manager of Gene Steffy Ford. “We really appreciated them giving us that opportunity, and it definitely was a special night for our family.”

Born in 1942 in Omaha, Gene Steffensmeier grew up in Dodge before his graduation in 1960. He received his business degree from Creighton University in 1964.

Steffensmeier married Peg Rogers in 1973, and the two had six daughters and four sons, including Joe. He started Gene Steffy Auto Group in 1981 and moved the family to Fremont in 1995.

During his lifetime, Steffensmeier received the 2019 Large Business of the Year Award from the chamber and was nominated for the NADA Time Magazine Dealer of the Year Award in 2012.

Joe Steffensmeier said his father was a worthy inductee into the Hall of Fame due to his love of people.

“Everybody that’s ever come up to me since my father passed has talked about how he would sit down and talk with you,” he said. “And no matter what walk of life you’re from, he just truly enjoyed people.”

Through small actions, Steffensmeier said his father would make everyone feel welcome, including children.

“When they would be in the car dealership, he’d always pull out a balloon and hand one to them,” he said. “And I think he just made people feel special, that he was willing to take his time to talk to anybody.”

At the event, the Steffensmeier family was present to accept the induction, as well as employees from Gene Steffy Auto Group.

“These type of events really are very important to the community, and they really give people an opportunity to kind of showcase what their loved one did in their life, and we appreciated it very much,” Steffensmeier said.

In DPA Auctions receiving an award, COO Brandon Peterson said the win was an honor for the company.

“We’ve been in this town for going on 50 years. This next year is our 50 year anniversary, and we’ve always loved Fremont,” he said. “To be part of it and to grow with this town and have community support has just been phenomenal.”

In July, DPA Auctions debuted its new building at 900 Bud Boulevard. The state-of-the-art office features various amenities for its more than 60 employees, an dramatic increase from just 17 four years ago.

Despite the new building allowing DPA Auctions to grow, Peterson said the real growth has been with the employees.

“The building’s not just a building, it’s living true to our core values here,” he said. “And that’s being family-oriented, hard-working, innovative and a lot of good communication and enjoying each other’s time.”

Peterson said that mindset has trickled down into the company’s clientele, allowing the company to grow as the employees work together.

“I think that’s a testament to our growth, it’s the symbiotic relationship of the people in here and everybody being on a common goal and vision to succeed and want to win and really be successful,” he said.

The win has encouraged DPA Auctions to never be content, as Peterson said the company pressures the status quo by putting new processes in place moving forward.

“These are all the components that make us great, and we’re going to continue to do that as we grow and get into new markets and new areas and grow our customer base to show them really how we take care of them,” he said.

Peterson said he was thankful for the community of Fremont and the chamber for the win, as well as the subcontractors who helped build the new facility.

“Ultimately it’s the people here, it’s the people at DPA that make this place great, and it really makes it easy to wake up in the morning and to come to work and be surrounded by all the groups here,” he said.

When it came to Three Rivers’ win, Executive Director Terra Uhing said she was humbled and excited.

“We didn’t think we would be the ones to win it, but we’re very excited to have that opportunity,” she said. “And my staff along with our board were just very thankful.”

During the past year-and-a-half, Three Rivers has worked on tracking COVID-19 information in Dodge, Saunders and Washington counties, as well as provided resources and vaccine opportunities.

“I just think it really meant a lot to my staff, to our board and to myself to see that people recognized that,” she said. “And we are so fortunate to have the partnerships that we have, and I think that during this pandemic, that came out.”

In the Fremont community, Uhing said Three Rivers had excellent collaborations with other organizations, including the city, school systems and Methodist Fremont Health.

“I think through the good, through the bad and through all the challenges, it was fantastic,” she said. “I still can’t believe we won. I’m very excited.”

Uhing said she was thankful for the chamber in honoring Three Rivers, as well as the community’s support.

“I would just like to thank them all very, very much and just let our communities know that we’re going to continue to do the very best we can to keep everybody healthy and safe,” she said, “and it was truly an honor to receive this award.”

