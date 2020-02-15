Businesses reflect on awards from Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce

Juice Stop is also active within the community, holding fundraising events with the Hope Center and Fremont High School, as well as the Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

“It’s hot out there for those workers, and so we’ve donated smoothies and given coupons to them to give out to their workers to come into the store as well,” Meyer said.

Meyer said she’s felt blessed to have Juice Stop be so warmly received by the community.

“They’re noticing that we want to be part of the community, not just be a business within the community,” she said. “So that’s what we want to do, and hopefully people are seeing that as well.”

Meyer also said she was thankful for everything that came together to help her and her husband make Juice Stop a reality in Fremont.

“It’s really not about us,” she said. “It’s about the business, it’s about our staff, it’s about our customers and what they think of our product and just making sure that we have happy customers.”

Lincoln Premium Poultry spokeswoman Jessica Kolterman said the company was humbled and honored to have been nominated for the award.