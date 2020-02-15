Businesses reflect on awards from Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce

Last week, three local businesses were given Business of the Year awards from the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce at its 140th annual banquet.
Large Business of the Year went to Sawyer Construction, Small Business of the Year went to Juice Stop and Workforce Game Changer went to Lincoln Premium Poultry.
“I just felt surprised and happy and just everything all at once,” Juice Stop Chief Financial Officer Christina Meyer said. “The other two businesses are just as great as us, so we’re just feeling blessed that we won it.”
Meyer opened the location at 1542 N. Bell St. in May 2018 with her husband, Scott, who works as CEO.
“I kind of do the financing and business and the marketing and he runs the stores,” she said. “It’s just great, we balance each other out and complement each other in the same sense.”
The couple first became involved after Scott Meyer’s brother, who owns Juice Stop locations in Omaha, offered help to open a store in Fremont.
“We talked about it and thought about it for a few years before we even made that big leap of faith,” she said. “And finding this right location as well, that took a while.”
After starting off with nine employees, Juice Stop now employs 14. It is also hiring for a new location at 2334 23rd St., which plans to open this March.
Juice Stop is also active within the community, holding fundraising events with the Hope Center and Fremont High School, as well as the Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
“It’s hot out there for those workers, and so we’ve donated smoothies and given coupons to them to give out to their workers to come into the store as well,” Meyer said.
Meyer said she’s felt blessed to have Juice Stop be so warmly received by the community.
“They’re noticing that we want to be part of the community, not just be a business within the community,” she said. “So that’s what we want to do, and hopefully people are seeing that as well.”
Meyer also said she was thankful for everything that came together to help her and her husband make Juice Stop a reality in Fremont.
“It’s really not about us,” she said. “It’s about the business, it’s about our staff, it’s about our customers and what they think of our product and just making sure that we have happy customers.”
Lincoln Premium Poultry spokeswoman Jessica Kolterman said the company was humbled and honored to have been nominated for the award.
“With the other companies that were nominated, it was great to be in such good company,” she said. “I was also excited to accept the award on behalf of our employees, who show up and work hard every day and are truly inspiring to all of us.”
The Lincoln Premium Poultry processing plant opened at 1325 E. Cloverly Road last fall. The plant provides around two million birds a week for Costco.
With the plant creating about 750 jobs over the last year-and-a-half, with a majority in the last year, Kolterman said LPP has been able to change the landscape of the workforce.
“I think we try to be a good example of a company that demonstrates all the different things you can do to support your own employees,” she said. “Even in our first year, we tried to create that culture and hope to maintain that culture for many years to come.”
As production moves forward, Kolterman said the plant is continuing its current ramp-up schedule.
“Some of those employees have already started, but many of them will be starting here on the second shift in March,” she said. “And we’ll be adding employees to that second shift, getting that to full production hopefully by the end of the summer.”
Kolterman said she was grateful for the various boards and groups that supported the project for the plant by either voting for it or publicly showing support for it.
“We found a community that was incredibly welcoming and demonstrated great partnership,” she said. “And without those partnerships, we wouldn’t have been able to have the company that we do.”
But most importantly, Kolterman said she was thankful for the public’s support.
“I have appreciation to everyone in the community who has supported us the last four years,” she said. “It’s truly been a labor of love for them, and we very much appreciated all the support that they’ve shown.”