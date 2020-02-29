BUSINESSES TO KNOW: Dodge County Realty Group reflects on growth over past year

"I think we've had pretty exponential growth," he said. "We've really had a lot of positive feedback from the community in terms of our pricing models and marketing."

Heineman said Dodge County Realty has also been fortunate to have talented agents, both new and experienced.

"Especially here in the last six months, we've really seen from five or six to 14 agents, and we've seen a lot of established agents start to come over," he said. "And that's really helped our business, as we've got a lot of experience coming through the doors now, too."

The low cost model used by Dodge County Realty has also contributed to this success, as well as its embrace of change.

"Buyers are now doing searches on their own, and there's more cost-effective ways to advertise than in the past," Heineman said. "So passing those savings back on to sellers, I think it's something that just makes a lot of sense."

Part of that embrace of change includes the addition of online listings on websites like Zillow or Realtor.com.