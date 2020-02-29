BUSINESSES TO KNOW: Dodge County Realty Group reflects on growth over past year

Sam Heineman said Dodge County Realty Group has almost doubled not only in its staff, but its internal revenue from year one to year two since opening in February 2018.
"We've seen a lot of growth, just in market share and just sheer number of agents here," he said. "We've gone from the two of us to 14 now."
Heineman is the co-owner of Dodge County Realty Group at 750 N. Clarmar Ave., along with Darin Whitmer.
The agency offers buying, selling and leasing of properties, including residential homes, farm ground and commercial real estate, at a commission rate of 4%.
"A lot of traditional brokerages, the pricing is unknown, the costs are unknown," Heineman said. "But ours is just straightforward."
Whitmer and Heineman have known each other since high school. After they both ended up working in Omaha, Whitmer at a law firm and Heineman at a public accounting firm, they began to partner up on ventures.
"We'd done some investing in commercial real estate, managed and owned some properties, leased quite a few properties, as we had operating entities," Heineman said. "So we just saw a need in the Fremont market for something different on the real estate side."
Since starting up, the agency has found massive success within Fremont, Whitmer said.
"I think we've had pretty exponential growth," he said. "We've really had a lot of positive feedback from the community in terms of our pricing models and marketing."
Heineman said Dodge County Realty has also been fortunate to have talented agents, both new and experienced.
"Especially here in the last six months, we've really seen from five or six to 14 agents, and we've seen a lot of established agents start to come over," he said. "And that's really helped our business, as we've got a lot of experience coming through the doors now, too."
The low cost model used by Dodge County Realty has also contributed to this success, as well as its embrace of change.
"Buyers are now doing searches on their own, and there's more cost-effective ways to advertise than in the past," Heineman said. "So passing those savings back on to sellers, I think it's something that just makes a lot of sense."
Part of that embrace of change includes the addition of online listings on websites like Zillow or Realtor.com.
"You always have to constantly evolve in how you're marketing to people," Whitmer said. "Before, real estate offices used to have pictures on the windows of our listings. Now, it's all about the presentation to the online portals so buyers can see them."
Whitmer said the community has also received Dodge County Realty's unique take on real estate.
"Being from the outside, we kind of brought a fresh approach," he said. "We weren't really confined by any preconceived notions."
With a housing shortage crisis affecting Fremont, Whitmer said he's noticed that housing inventory has been low, creating a competitive environment for both buyers and sellers.
"Everybody acknowledges there's a housing shortage, everyone wants affordable housing, but the construction costs make it a challenge to do," Heineman said. "So it's just trying to find creative solutions to the problem."
But Whitmer said he wants to continue to serve Dodge County Realty's clients the best he can through additional agent growth, being competitive and using the newest technologies.
"I think really helping the clients hit that goal, whether that's selling their home so they can move closer to friends and family somewhere or buying the first house, starting their version of the American Dream," he said. "I think that's probably the most fulfilling for me, is just working with clients day in and day out."
Working through Dodge County Realty, Heineman and Whitmer said they were happy to be not just business partners with their clients, but friends.
"It's just helping your client achieve the goals they want," Heineman said. "And the appreciation they show you in the end, it just makes it all worth it."