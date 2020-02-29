BUSINESSES TO KNOW: Fremont Auto Center seeing success in downtown Fremont

"And then being so close to the courthouse, I'm there probably two or three times a week just dropping off paperwork, getting titles done, stuff like that," he said. "So that's been super convenient."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Fremont Auto Center has also been active in the community since opening, having recently joined the Chamber of Commerce and MainStreet of Fremont.

"We're just trying to get involved in some of those different organizations here in the community to try to give back, do stuff that's cool and fun," he said.

Last December, Fremont Auto Center held a giveaway for a free car to someone in need, which went to Rachael Howard. The dealership asked people on social media who they believed needed a car for the holidays.

The giveaway also brought together various businesses to contribute, including toys from C-R Menn Concrete, food from Hy-Vee and oil changes from Mostek Automotive.

"We've been looking at some of other stuff, but that Christmas giveaway was awesome," Paden said. "We still talk to Rachael every now and then, she gives us updates."

As Paden previously worked outside of Fremont, he said he was glad to be back in town with Fremont Auto Center. Both Paden and Callahan previously worked out of town, away from their families.