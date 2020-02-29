BUSINESSES TO KNOW: Fremont Auto Center seeing success in downtown Fremont

Since opening Fremont Auto Center at 249 N. Park Ave., last August, President Aaron Paden said business has been picking up ever since.
"Word of mouth's been huge," he said. "Past customers have been referring other people they know, so that's been making a big difference and keeping us busy."
Paden opened Fremont Auto Center in downtown Fremont with Jeff Callahan, who works as the general manager. The dealership will have its ribbon-cutting with the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce on March 20.
Fremont Auto Center buys, sells and trades various vehicles, catering to vehicles suited for city driving. The dealership also tries to keep all of its auto repair services within the community, giving back even more.
Fremont Auto Center's most popular cars since opening have been Cadillacs and Chevy Cruzes, Paden said.
"Those are what we have sold the most of by far," he said. "But all that stuff, hitting that $200 to $300 a month payment that everybody seems to be looking for."
Paden, who has 10 years of experience in car sales financing, said the downtown location has worked out perfectly for Fremont Auto Center, as the heavy-populated nearby road makes for great exposure.
When the weather warms up, Paden said he's just looking forward to walking to some of the nearby restaurants in downtown Fremont for lunch before heading back for work.
"And then being so close to the courthouse, I'm there probably two or three times a week just dropping off paperwork, getting titles done, stuff like that," he said. "So that's been super convenient."
You have free articles remaining.
Fremont Auto Center has also been active in the community since opening, having recently joined the Chamber of Commerce and MainStreet of Fremont.
"We're just trying to get involved in some of those different organizations here in the community to try to give back, do stuff that's cool and fun," he said.
Last December, Fremont Auto Center held a giveaway for a free car to someone in need, which went to Rachael Howard. The dealership asked people on social media who they believed needed a car for the holidays.
The giveaway also brought together various businesses to contribute, including toys from C-R Menn Concrete, food from Hy-Vee and oil changes from Mostek Automotive.
"We've been looking at some of other stuff, but that Christmas giveaway was awesome," Paden said. "We still talk to Rachael every now and then, she gives us updates."
As Paden previously worked outside of Fremont, he said he was glad to be back in town with Fremont Auto Center. Both Paden and Callahan previously worked out of town, away from their families.
Now, Paden said his home life has never been better.
"My kids came down here one Saturday morning and just had breakfast with me as we started out the day," he said. "So stuff like that has been just incredible, being able to do that and be more involved there."
But aside from the corn dust from nearby grain elevators blowing onto the car, Paden said he was happy with how operations were going at Fremont Auto Center.
"It's nonstop washing vehicles. We're probably one of Sawyer's best customers in town," he said. "But everything's going really good."