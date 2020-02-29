BUSINESSES TO KNOW: Nye Apartments providing midrange apartment living for 25 years

Many of the residents of Nye Apartments are in it for the long haul, with one even living in the complex for more than 40 years, owner Larry Shepard said.
"It's not uncommon here to have people living here for 15 to 20 years," he said. "They get here, and then they don't want to move."
Nye Apartments at 2422 N. Nye Ave., has been in business since the mid-1990s. The apartment complex contains 180 units consisting 168 apartments and 12 townhomes.
Shepard also recently purchased a nine-plex and a six-plex on Ninth and I streets, giving Nye Apartments a total of 195 units.
Most units are two-bedroom and are roughly 1,000 square feet, which Shepard said gave them an edge over newer apartments.
We have a lot of green space out here, so that helps a lot, too," he said. "They're not all just jammed together really tight."
The complex also features a pool on the grounds, trash service and garages with storage areas.
Shepard has had years of experience in real estate, joining Don Peterson and Associates in 1979. He served as president for approximately 20 years before stepping down in 2016.
"We had two 12-plexes in Blair, and we always wanted to buy some units here, but never had the availability to do so," Shepard said. "Then we sold those units and then when we heard these were coming up, we purchased these here."
The apartments were built in the late 1960s, with the last units built in the early 1980s.
Shepard said Nye Apartments' "claim to fame" has been its excellent management.
"My son actually is the manager and has been for many, many years," he said. "He does a great job, and we get lots of good remarks about him."
Nye Apartments also has three full-time support staff for maintenance staff working with repairs, including rebuilding the decks last year.
"They really get on things right away, and it doesn't take too long to get repairs done if something needs to be done," Shepard said. "We even have what we call a 24-hour emergency service, if needed."
Shepard said other draws for Nye Apartments include its quiet location and price point for rental.
"We're kind of in a midrange as far as apartments go," he said. "And now with all the new apartments being built in Fremont, we're going to be an even better price point."
Nye Apartments is in the process of repainting its properties, as well as updating appliances and light fixtures. New windows are also being added to the townhomes, Shepard said.
"All of the apartments themselves have new windows that were replaced not terribly long ago," he said. "And so it’s just those kinds of updates to make sure they're fresh and sharp for these folks that are going to live there."
Whether it's Nye Apartments' manager or the maintenance staff, Shepard said the staff at the complex have always been commended for their work during the past 25 years.
"We always hear how good a job those guys do and how fast they get it done," he said. "We just keep things like we were living here."