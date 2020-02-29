BUSINESSES TO KNOW: Nye Apartments providing midrange apartment living for 25 years

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The apartments were built in the late 1960s, with the last units built in the early 1980s.

Shepard said Nye Apartments' "claim to fame" has been its excellent management.

"My son actually is the manager and has been for many, many years," he said. "He does a great job, and we get lots of good remarks about him."

Nye Apartments also has three full-time support staff for maintenance staff working with repairs, including rebuilding the decks last year.

"They really get on things right away, and it doesn't take too long to get repairs done if something needs to be done," Shepard said. "We even have what we call a 24-hour emergency service, if needed."

Shepard said other draws for Nye Apartments include its quiet location and price point for rental.

"We're kind of in a midrange as far as apartments go," he said. "And now with all the new apartments being built in Fremont, we're going to be an even better price point."

Nye Apartments is in the process of repainting its properties, as well as updating appliances and light fixtures. New windows are also being added to the townhomes, Shepard said.