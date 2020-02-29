BUSINESSES TO KNOW: P&L Automotive a one-man show for Fremont auto repairman

Paul Boyd said when it comes to P&L Automotive, he's had to limit himself to between six or eight cars that he can take in a day's work.
"Knock on wood, it's been pretty steady the whole time," he said. "I just keep dragging them in faster than I can fix them."
Boyd, who has practiced auto work for more than 20 years, is the owner of P&L Automotive, an auto repair shop at 2600 N. Yager Road.
"I bought it 10 years ago in January," he said, "and I've been owning it ever since."
Since he started working the shop, Boyd has done repair jobs including engine swaps, wheel bearings and electrical fixes. He's worked on a wide variety of vehicles, from light trucks to old cars to hot rods.
"It's just a mix of everything, lots of different cars" Boyd said. "Every day, it just changes, so you never know what you’re going to work on next."
Boyd said his love for cars came from a young age. He bought his first car when he was 13.
"I started playing with model cars and RC cars when I was probably 10 or 11 years old," he said. "I just loved getting my hands on anything mechanical."
Boyd took over the location from a friend, who was previously running the shop as Custom Transmissions, a brake shop on the north side of Fremont.
"I rebuilt my first transmission with him when I was 13, and he had it up for sale, so I just went ahead and bought it," he said.
As he grew up in Fremont, Boyd said it felt right to set up shop within the community, which he said has also been beneficial to his business.
"Fremont's a pretty small town, so we've had a lot of word of mouth and people passing it on that way," he said.
Working as the sole employee of P&L Automotive, Boyd runs the place by himself, fixing every car that comes into the shop for repair.
"It's hard to find good help," he said. "I've had a couple employees that just didn't make the grade, so I just got to do it myself so it's done right."
Being the only employee has both its benefits and drawbacks, Boyd said, as he often finds himself working beyond the confines of the shop's hours from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
"It's a lot of hours, a lot of nights and a lot of weekends," he said. "Between phone calls and customers in the daytime, you can get more done between 6 and 10 at night than you do all day."
Boyd said he's learned much from his time working at P&L Automotive. He said the job has given him a lot of satisfaction from doing the job right.
"I'm just trying to make people happy getting their cars back, treating them fair," he said. "That's what it's all about."
Through P&L Automotive, Boyd said he was happy just to focus on the work he's always loved to do, while at the same time giving back to the community that he grew up in.
"When I work here, I get to be my own boss and help people out," he said. "So I'd just like to thank Fremont for a good 10 years and hopefully for another 10 years to come."