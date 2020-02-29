BUSINESSES TO KNOW: P&L Automotive a one-man show for Fremont auto repairman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"I rebuilt my first transmission with him when I was 13, and he had it up for sale, so I just went ahead and bought it," he said.

As he grew up in Fremont, Boyd said it felt right to set up shop within the community, which he said has also been beneficial to his business.

"Fremont's a pretty small town, so we've had a lot of word of mouth and people passing it on that way," he said.

Working as the sole employee of P&L Automotive, Boyd runs the place by himself, fixing every car that comes into the shop for repair.

"It's hard to find good help," he said. "I've had a couple employees that just didn't make the grade, so I just got to do it myself so it's done right."

Being the only employee has both its benefits and drawbacks, Boyd said, as he often finds himself working beyond the confines of the shop's hours from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

"It's a lot of hours, a lot of nights and a lot of weekends," he said. "Between phone calls and customers in the daytime, you can get more done between 6 and 10 at night than you do all day."