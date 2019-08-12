Hy-Vee’s most creative cake and floral designers from the Omaha region will compete this week in front of spectators at Westroads Mall in Omaha during the semifinal of Hy-Vee’s Extreme Cake and Floral Challenges.
The Extreme Cake Challenge will be 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, and the Extreme Floral Challenge will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. Winners will earn a trip to the finals of the companywide competition.
Hy-Vee cake designers will have 3½ hours to decorate a specialty cake of their choosing and 12 cupcakes. The entrants are judged on the cakes’ technical appearance, icing appearance and level of difficulty.
The floral designers will create five arrangements in 3 hours and will be judged on originality, craftsmanship/mechanics, elements of design, composition, and use of space and balance.
Prizes will be given for first ($600), second ($300) and third place ($200). The top two cake designers and the top two floral designers will earn a spot in the company finals in Des Moines on Nov. 9, where designers will be judged by a panel of experts. Final Hy-Vee Extreme Challenge prizes will then be awarded for first ($2,000), second ($1,000) and third ($750) place. The final cake competition will also name a Decorator’s Choice winner with a prize of $1,000.
There are more than 260 designers competing in seven semifinal events throughout Hy-Vee’s eight-state territory in the 2019 Hy-Vee Extreme Cake and Floral Challenges.